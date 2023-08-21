A "cherished" Talbot Avenger Estate manufactured in 1981 will now form the centrepiece of a unique display at Glasgow's Riverside Museum of transport.

The car, which was built at Peugeot Talbot car plant, formerly Rootes Group Factory in Linwood, was donated by Angus Dougall who has dementia and is the father of STV presenter Rona Dougall.

The family and museum curators hope it will spark memories and uplifting conversations amongst others living with the disease and their families.

Seeing the transformative impact being reunited with their treasured Talbot had on the family after a 13-year gap led curator Neil Johnson-Symington to explore the idea of creating a display centred around the distinctive car.

It turns back time to the second half of the 20th century, when motor-driven road travel was booming.

The number of registered vehicles in Scotland approached one million by the end of the 1960s.

Capitalising on this clear trend, Glasgow became a focus for car production, which arrived most notably in 1963 with the opening of the Rootes Car Factory in Linwood.

The first car to be produced was the cool, yet compact, Hillman Imp. Over the next 13 years thousands of people employed at the factory built more than 400,000 cars.

In its heyday, more than 2,000 vehicles were produced each week allowing families across the country to buy their first family car and enjoy the freedom and fun it offered.

“My whole family was thrilled to see the car in Riverside," said Rona Dougall who was present for the unveiling alongside her mother Suzanne and daughter Corrie.

READ MORE: Funding granted for grassroots dementia projects in Scotland

"I know my dad, in particular, is delighted to see it on show. It means so much to him, to all of us.

"When we were first reunited at the museum store there was a real flash of recognition, a genuine heartfelt response, to something he cherished and in which we created so many happy family memories.”

“Seeing the car after so long was fantastic," said her mother.

"It transported me back to when my children were young and some wonderful family holidays.

"There are so many things in Riverside that remind you of years gone by, like the trams, which conjure up fond memories of being a child in Edinburgh.

"Hopefully our car will do the same for others and trigger memories that might have been forgotten.

"I know my grandchildren will treasure showing their children the car, and maybe wonder quite how six people and a dog fitted in.”

The Riverside Museum worked alongside Alzheimer Scotland, placing the Talbot Avenger car in the context of other key social and cultural stimuli from the early 1980s.

READ MORE: Scots scientists in quest to detect Alzheimer's Disease early through blood test

Car Sparks Memories focuses on 1981, the year Mr Dougall bought the car brand new, a period that was previously unrepresented at Riverside.

Visitor feedback confirmed it would also appeal to the wider public as the museum had received frequent requests for more recent cars from the late 20th century.

Neil Johnson-Symington, Curator of Transport and Technology at Glasgow Life Museums, who put the exhibition together, said: “It was a pleasure to work with Angus, his family and Alzheimer Scotland’s Under-65s Men’s Group, who meet regularly at the Dementia Resource Centre in Bridgeton, to bring this display to life.

"We are indebted to Angus for his generous donation.

"I will never forget watching his reaction, the sheer joy on his face, on seeing the car again after so long.

READ MORE: TV presenter Fiona Phillips reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis at 62

"A car that transported him and his family around Scotland for so many years, on so many happy journeys and today has transported him back to those happy times.

“Although only a small display, Car Sparks Memories was designed to ignite memories from the years surrounding the production of this distinctive vehicle. Glasgow Life offers several programmes for those living with dementia.

"It’s clear there is an appetite for even more ways of enhancing the experience of people living with dementia and those who care for them. We hope a visit to Riverside will provide a spark to relive cherished memories with those we cherish most.”

Iain Houston of Alzheimer Scotland added: “Riverside Museum is already a rich environment for reminiscing.

"There are plenty of displays that transport people to special dates and places from their younger days.

"We all know the pleasure of recounting happy times, but for those living with dementia it can be harder to access those precious memories.

"It’s wonderful to see the Talbot on display.

"Everyone has a car story to share, and this provides another opportunity to kindle conversation and share memories, which can be hugely uplifting.”

Visitors can read more about local memories of the car, the family’s experiences with four children and a dog and consider ways to tap into their own memories of car travel in that time.

The second phase of the display will help visitors to engage more through enhanced interpretation and dynamic digital content.

Neil Johnson-Symington added: “We are continuing to work with Alzheimer Scotland’s Under-65s Men’s Group, to explore ways to increase engagement, such as expanded digital content on an eIntro screen, an audio soundtrack and the usefulness of multi-sensory reminiscence kits.”