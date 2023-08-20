Police searching for a missing nine-year-old boy in Glasgow say he has been found "safe and well"

Officers appealed to the public to help trace Abubakarr Bendu, who was last seen around 12pm on Sunday, 20 August, on Byres Road in the city.

He was found later on Sunday afternoon. 

HeraldScotland:

Police thanked those who had who shared and responded to the appeal