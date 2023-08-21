Former Scottish health secretary Alex Neil has claimed it is not a “good idea” to allow civil servants who have a “vested interest” in the Union to work on the Scottish Government's prospectus for independence.
The ex-SNP MSP said the papers should be prepared by the independence movement.
The comments have been criticised by the FDA, the civil service union, who described them as "disrespectful."
READ MORE: SNP has been 'captured' by British state agents claims former MSP
Mr Neil was speaking to the Times following claims by ex SNP MSP Campbell Martin that MI5 had compromised the party.
Mr Neil said: “I absolutely believe the Scottish government has every right to use resources to prepare and present its independence case.
“But as somebody who wants to win the next referendum, I never thought it was a great idea to have the British civil service preparing the prospectus for independence.
"If there are operatives operating then clearly they would be feeding a lot of the information back, at an early stage, to their masters in London.
“I have always thought that the independence prospectus should be prepared by the independence movement and not by people who have a vested interest in the unionist side winning the next referendum.”
Mr Neil added: “The civil service is not even a devolved service.
"It is entirely controlled, in terms of the legalities of it, by Westminster. Why would you get these people to write the case for independence when their bosses are in London? My view is that we should be wary.”
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf's 27-strong Indy paper entourage branded 'an outrage'
Allan Sampson, national officer for the FDA civil service union, said: “It is legitimate for Alex Neil to call for party affiliates and supporters to develop party policy, but to accuse the Scottish government’s own civil servants of having a vested interest and acting in contravention of the civil service code is deeply disrespectful and insulting,” he said.
“The civil service serves the government of the day, regardless of colour, and civil servants working in the devolved administrations serve devolved ministers in line with the core principles of honesty, integrity and impartiality.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson rejected the claims. They told The National: “It is the role of the civil service to support the elected government of the day in developing and implementing its policies.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here