NHS Western Isles said the move was designed to preserve services and help protect patients and staff.

The health board said the measures were normal practice after a "small number" of positive virus cases.

It added the situation would be reviewed on Monday.

As well as visiting restrictions, both visitors and all clinical staff are being asked to temporarily wear face masks until further notice.

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson told BBC Scotland News: "When we have an outbreak or we have cases then our responsibility is to bring that under control quickly and protect those that are still vulnerable.

"Also, because we are a remote island healthcare system we don't have any other alternative hospitals."

Earlier, Scotland's national clinical director said he was concerned about winter amid a summer upswing in covid-19 cases.

Prof Jason Leitch also urged eligible people to get vaccinated when the programme starts next month.

He told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show that 200 people were admitted to hospital with the virus last week.

Last month Western Isles hospital closed to new admissions after it was linked to a number of positive cases of covid-19.