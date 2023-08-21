Detectives investigating cash-for-honours allegations involving the King's charity The Prince's Foundation are to take no further action.
The Metropolitan Police said the decision followed advice from prosecutors and consideration of the information received to date.
It launched an investigation in February last year following a series of newspaper articles accusing former close confidant to the King, Michael Fawcett, of promising to help a Saudi billionaire donor achieve British citizenship and a knighthood.
Mr Fawcett resigned as chief executive of The Prince's Foundation in the wake of the allegations.
But on Monday police said having interviewed several witnesses and examined more than 200 documents no further action would be taken.
The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation in February 2022 following a series of newspaper articles alleging a donor to The Prince's Foundation was offered help securing a knighthood.
Anti-monarchy group Republic made a formal complaint to Met detectives about Charles and former close confidant Michael Fawcett in September 2021, following the stories.
In statement on Monday, Scotland Yard said: "The Metropolitan Police Service has concluded an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925. The Met's Special Enquiry Team (SET) launched an investigation after an assessment of a letter passed to police on 5 September 2021, following media reporting.
"The assessment process included contacting those believed to hold relevant information. This process included liaison with The Prince's Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices.
"The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents which were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined that an investigation should take place, and this began on 16 February 2022.
"As part of the investigation the SET obtained court production orders, spoke with a number of witnesses and reviewed in excess of 200 documents.
"Officers also contacted a media organisation to request specific documents which were referenced in published articles so that the Met could consider them as part of the assessment.
"These were provided in March 2022, after the Met publicly confirmed an investigation was taking place.
"On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, police interviewed a man aged in his 50s and a man aged in his 40s under caution at a London police station.
"A file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on 31 October 2022 for early investigative advice. Offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925 and Bribery Act 2010 were considered.
"With the benefit of the CPS's early investigative advice, and after careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter.
"Should any new information or evidence come to light that requires further assessment, this will be carried out by the Met's SET. Nobody has been arrested or charged during the course of this investigation."
The Princes Foundation has several projects in Scotland, including Dumfries House, the Palladian mansion in Ayrshire the King saved for the nation in 2007.
