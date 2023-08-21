TWO new tenants have been secured by developer SRE Group for its flagship commercial property at 10 Bothwell Street in Glasgow.
Crondall Energy Consultants and financial adviser DA Calder have taken space at the building’s newly refurbished category A third floor, joining digital agency Everyone and Progressive Partnership, a market research firm.
The new agreements are the latest to be secured by SRE, formerly called Standard Real Estate, following its £1.5 million refurbishment of the 19th century building last year. It launched the revamped property with lettings to Begbies Traynor, Ossian Wind Farm and DM Hall, which were recently joined by a new wine bar, MALO, on the ground floor.
SRE noted today that one suite, a 1,700 square foot space suitable for 20-25 people with meeting rooms, remains available to let on the refurbished third floor.
The floor has been revitalised in line with the firm’s SRE Complete portfolio, which is said to have created “impactful” and fully connected walk-in spaces with breakout areas and meeting rooms. The building’s reception area has also been revamped.
John Grewar, who manages letting activity for the SRE Group, said: “We are delighted to announce Crondall Energy and DA Calder as new tenants of our new third floor refurbishment at 10 Bothwell Street.
"The summer is traditionally a quieter time for businesses looking for new space, so to be announcing new tenants over the summer months illustrates the strong demand in Glasgow for interesting, top quality and very central workspace that’s also flexible and well suited to collaboration.”
