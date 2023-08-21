Other planes due to take off were held back while the issue was dealt with.

Maintenance crews quickly fixed what is understood to have been a weather-related pothole that opened up to the side of the taxi-way.

The runway issue was detected shortly before 8am and the closure lasted just over 30 minutes.

Two planes were diverted to Glasgow Airport before returning to Edinburgh when the runway reopened.

Another flight was diverted to Newcastle.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport told the BBC: "Arrivals and departures were suspended for a short period while our teams carried out emergency repairs on our airfield.

"This has since been completed and all operations have resumed. Safety is our priority and we thank passengers for their patience."

Repairs have now been carried out and the airport is operating normally but some delays may continue for a period while the backlog is cleared.