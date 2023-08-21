Researchers in Glasgow are taking part in a major project to test whether inserting tiny magnets into the brain could offer new way of treating neurological conditions such as epilepsy and Alzheimer's.
The cross-Europe collaboration is setting out to develop microscopic injectable magnets which they believe could help restore function to damaged nuerons through a form of deep brain stimulation.
Scientists involved in the four-year BRAINSTORM project hope that their research could treat, or even cure, conditions like depression, panic attacks, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease.
READ MORE: The trial aiming to find patients at highest risk of sudden cardiac death - and stop it happening
The first phase will see them develop nanoscale-size magnets - nearly a third of the width of a human hair - which can then be injected into rodents’ bloodstreams.
In a pre-clinical study, these magnets would then be controlled using external magnets to deliver neurostimulation to specific neurons in the mice brains.
Neurostimulation, which uses electrical currents or magnetic fields to modulate the activity of nerves or neural circuits, is already in use to treat a variety of brain-related conditions, often accompanied by surgeries to implant the electrodes which deliver the treatments.
Researchers from Glasgow University will partner with colleagues from Germany, Italy, Spain and Finland for the project, which is supported by €3 million (£2.57m) from the European Innovation Council’s Pathfinder programme.
The Pathfinder programme provides funding for researchers to develop emerging breakthrough technologies.
READ MORE: Brain stimulation could 'transform the lives' of children with ADHD
Hadi Heidari, Professor of Nanoelectronics at the James Watt School of Engineering, is leading the Glasgow University team.
He and his team at the School’s Microelectronics Lab will develop a wearable helmet-like device that will use magnets to control the positioning of nanomaterials, enabling neuromodulation treatments to be precisely targeted in the brain.
He said: “Neuromodulation is a treatment that has shown a great deal of potential for treating many conditions.
"However, our present methods of delivering neuromodulation can require invasive surgeries to implant electrodes, which can be expensive, painful and expose patients to an increased risk of infection.
“BRAINSTORM is an exciting new opportunity to rethink how wireless neuromodulation is delivered.
"It builds on recent advances in magnetic coil nanofabrication, materials science and medicine to allow us to find new ways to precisely ‘switch on’ or ‘switch off’ neuronal activity for therapeutic effects.
“I’m pleased to be working with my colleagues across Europe on this research, and I’m looking forward to developing some of the key technologies which will help patients benefit from new treatments in the years to come.”
READ MORE: The truth about 'Out-of-Body' experiences - and why they might provide a cure for pain
BRAINSTORM is led by Professor Danijela Gregurec of the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg in Germany.
Researchers from CIC biomaGUNE in Spain, Tor Vergata University in Italy, and the University of Helsinki in Finland are contributing to the project along with the University of Glasgow.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here