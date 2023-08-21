The former W&R Chambers building in the Scottish capital, currently used as offices, will become a hotel/aparthotel, under plans submitted to City of Edinburgh Council planners.

The current building was built in the first half of the 19th century as a printing works and warehouse for the famous Edinburgh entrepreneurs William and Robert Chambers – the creators of the Chambers Encyclopaedia and Dictionary.

The two brothers set up W&R Chambers in 1832 and had this building built in the following years.

The building was category C-listed in 1996 as an example of Edinburgh New Town’s warehouse typology.

Iceni Projects and O’Donnell Brown for HUBCAP, Thistle Propco Investment Ltd, also sought permission for “internal and external alterations”.

“This project will convert the existing warehouse building providing rooms with supporting services and facilities,” it said.

Above, how the site fits in with the surrounding area (Image: O'Donnell Brown)

"The existing building lends itself well to retrofit and renovation, as well as the proposed change of use.

"The existing open floor plates and internal stairs allow for the arrangement of new internal accommodation to both the northern and southern edges of the building, without the requirement for alterations to the existing structure or external walls of the category C-listed building."

The document continued: "It will create a high-quality apart-hotel development that benefits from the site’s highly accessible location and ensures the site has a viable and vibrant future.

“The proposed development represents a sensitive and appropriate addition to the area and will have a positive impact on the character of both the World Heritage Site, New Town Conservation Area and the listed building.

"It will introduce a high-quality design that takes reference form the site’s past while sitting comfortably within its surroundings and wider historic townscape context.”

The developer said it would seek to obtain goods and services from the local area "in order to provide a best-in-class guest experience", adding it would look to employ people locally.

Plans also stated: "The main entrance to the building will be retained off of Thistle Street.

"Guests will enter up the short existing flight of stairs before being greeted by the reception space. To the west of the reception are the front of house spaces including the lounge and other guest amenities.

"Due to the significant level change at the front door, the secondary guest door, off Thistle Street Lane will accommodate level access via a platform stair lift for those less able. Guests arriving by bike will also use this door allowing them to securely store their bikes before either taking the lift or stairs to their rooms."

The developer added: "The operations team will be on-site 24 hours a day seven days a week and will be responsible for the day to day running of the building as well as responding to guests' needs.

"This team will be overseen by a seasoned hotel manager and a well-trained supervisory team."

Historic Glasgow office block reveals latest tenants

Two new tenants have been secured by developer SRE Group for its flagship commercial property at 10 Bothwell Street in Glasgow.

Crondall Energy Consultants and financial adviser DA Calder have taken space at the building’s newly refurbished category A third floor, joining digital agency Everyone and Progressive Partnership, a market research firm.

Airport runway is temporarily closed due to pothole

Flights to and from Edinburgh Airport were temporarily suspended on Monday morning after a runway needed repairs with three planes diverted to other airports. Other planes due to take off were held back while the issue was dealt with.

Maintenance crews quickly fixed what is understood to have been a weather-related pothole that opened up to the side of the taxi-way. The runway issue was detected shortly before 8am and the closure lasted around 30 minutes.