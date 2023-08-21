Killer nurse Lucy Letby has been given a whole life sentence in prison after the murder of seven babies.
The 33-year-old was found guilty of killing the infants by injecting them with air, overfeeding them, poisoning them with insulin or assaulting them with medical tools.
She was also found guilty of seven charges of attempted murder against six babies, with the jury undecided on the attempted murder of four more babies.
The prosecution had asked for a whole life order for Miss Letby, who refused to appear in court of sentencing, and no mitigation was offered by the defence.
Ordinarily a judge would impose a minimum term which must be served before a convict can apply for parole.
A whole life order is only applied in the most serious of circumstances, and means there is no possibility of release except for exceptional compassionate circumstances.
Sentencing Lucy Letby, Mr Justice Goss said: “You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions.
“The babies you harmed were born prematurely and some were at risk of not surviving but in each case you deliberately harmed them, intending to kill them.
"There was premeditation, calculation and cunning in your actions.”
Addressing Letby as though she were present, he continued: "Handover sheets relating to all but four of the babies were kept by you.
"I am satisfied that you kept them as morbid records.
"You had a fascination with the babies and their families, searching for them on Facebook. A piece of paper with dense writing on it was found at your home. You wrote 'the world is better off without me' and 'I am evil I did this'.
"The lives of newborn babies were ended almost as soon as they began and life-long harm has been done.
"Loving parents have been robbed of their children, and others have to live with the consequences... siblings have to live without their brothers and sisters.
"The reasons for your actions are known only to you."
The judge then went through the case of each infant who Letby killed or attempted to kill.
He said: “The cruelty and calculation of your actions were truly horrific.”
He then imposed a whole life sentence, meaning the nurse will never be released.
