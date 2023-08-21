They will tomorrow unveil their candidate for the crucial contest, expected in October, and launch the party's campaign.

The announcement came as Scottish Labour's deputy leader suggested the party would not be fighting the election and accused them of being a "branch office" of the SNP. Scottish Labour have previously been described as a branch office of UK Labour.

A Scottish Greens spokesman said: "This is really desperate stuff from the Labour Party, although it is good to see that even Jackie Baillie acknowledges that the Scottish Greens are the party of environmental justice.

"We have selected our candidate and will be launching our campaign tomorrow. We will put the climate crisis front and centre of our campaign and present a vision for a fairer, greener and better future for the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

"Scotland has had enough of the broken status quo being offered by Sir Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar, who are prepared to punish the most vulnerable with a brutal two child cap and a disastrous Tory Brexit that they are committed to maintaining.

“Business as usual isn't good enough. Only the Scottish Greens can deliver the transformative change that the Westminster parties are so afraid of.”

Earlier today Scottish Labour called on the Greens to commit to standing a candidate in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election or be confirmed as a branch office for the SNP.

Labour said there was speculation the Greens would not be running and suggested they may not be allowed to under the Bute House Agreement with the SNP.

Ms Baillie said: “At a time when Scots deserve a green party fighting for environmental justice, the Scottish Green Party has taken Humza Yousaf’s shilling and shown for all to see that it is nothing less than an SNP branch office.

“While the SNP-Green coalition of chaos goes from crisis to crisis, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are acting as human shields for Humza Yousaf.

“The fact is that the Scottish Green Party are now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the SNP who have surrendered all political independence for a shot on the ministerial bicycles.

“Only Scottish Labour is serious about turning Scotland into green energy superpower and creating thousands of green jobs.”

The announcement by the Greens will be a blow to the SNP's Katy Loudon who was hoping to be the only pro-independence candidate standing in the contest.

Labour are the favourites to win the seat which the party has previously held, most recently from 2017 to 2019.

It is not yet known if Alex Salmond's Alba party is to stand in the contest.

An Alba Spokesman said: “ Alex Salmond has made overtures to Humza Yousaf on numerous occasions and has publicly written to him. It’s upto Humza to reply to Alex to make clear if he supports a single independence candidate through backing the principal of Scotland United to put country before party. As things stand Humza is marching his troops to defeat because he wishes to put party before country, and in doing so being unable to galvanise the entire independence support in the Constituency. We look forward to his response.



“ Alba Party’s National Council will decide on Saturday whether or not we will contest the seat.”

The byelection is taking place after former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier was ousted by constituents in a recall petition earlier this month.

The petition was triggered after Ms Ferrier was suspended from the Commons after breaking Covid lockdown rules in 2020.