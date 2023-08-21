ALL staff have been made redundant at a Dumfriesshire-based steelwork and cladding design, fabrication, and installation company.
Border Steelwork Structures Limited fell into administration after facing unsustainable financial and cash flow problems arising from a downturn in contracts and rising operational costs.
Administrators Michelle Elliot and Simon Carvill-Biggs, partners at FRP Advisory, have made all 43 staff redundant with immediate effect.
Ms Elliot said: “Border Steelwork Structures is a long-established and highly regarded supplier of steel framed buildings for a wide range of sectors and industries. Unfortunately, the business has been severely affected by a dramatic downturn in contracts and income and despite the best efforts of the directors to effect a turnaround, administration was the only option.
“We will now focus on providing every possible support to the staff for claims to the Redundancy Payments Office and accessing support agencies and would ask interested parties to contact us promptly.”
Established in 1978, and with its registered office in Anna, Border Steelwork Structures had been turning over £9 million.
It had undertaken numerous construction projects providing the design, detailing, fabrication and installation of structural steelwork, roofing, cladding and rainwater goods for a wide range of public and private sector clients. Projects include Leeds Valley Park for Caddick Developments, GSK’s M2 Facility in Ware, the Sands Leisure Centre in Carlisle, Williamsgate Water Treatment Works near Redmain, a training facility for the Civil Nuclear Constabulary at Sellafield and Grange Academy in Kilmarnock.
The administrators are now marketing the business, including plant, machinery, and a workshop in Annan, for sale.
The company’s design, detailing and administrative functions are located on Kingstown Road in Carlisle with fabrication undertaken on Queensberry Street in Annan.
