Eden Mill has launched a new blended Scotch whisky, combining their popular single malt with ‘at least ten’ others from across both the Highlands and Lowlands.
The Guard Bridge takes its name from the original 15th-century structure which connected St Andrews with its old trading port of Guardbridge.
Using a selection of single malts with ‘diverse but complementary flavours’, Eden Mill’s head distiller Scott Ferguson has said hailed the finished product as an ‘exciting and versatile’ new whisky of which his team is ‘incredibly proud’.
He said: “Our Blended Malt features the delicate, grassy and floral flavour characteristics of the Lowland single malts, combined with the robust, barley-sweet and dried fruit notes of the Highland single malts, to create a whisky that showcases the best of both regions.
“This Blended Malt contains single malts from across Scotland, one of which has been aged for over eight years, blended and married together then finished in ex-Eden Mill single malt casks.”
With stock of Eden Mill’s single malt, first released in 2018, said to be ‘very scarce’, Mr Ferguson continued: “From the stock we distilled and laid down in our original distillery, there are now less than 400 casks remaining.
“By using this precious liquid in The Guard Bridge blended malt, we are able to bring a taste of Eden Mill to whisky lovers all over the world.”
The new blended malt is being released alongside a series of serve suggestions, ranging from classic highballs to 'more adventurous cocktails' including a unique take on a whisky sour featuring banana syrup.
The design of The Guard Bridge packaging is said to be inspired by the tidal ebb and flow of the Eden Estuary which is home to Eden Mill's new distillery and visitor centre.
In line with the brand’s sustainable values, all of the packaging excluding the cork, has been sourced in the UK and is fully recyclable.
For more information visit the Eden Mill website here.
