Ann Ming was forced to begin a 17-year quest for justice after her daughter, Julie Hogg, disappeared and was later found murdered.

Scots forensic scientist, Professor Jim Fraser, has famously been involved in high-profile investigations including the murders of Rachel Nickell and Damilola Taylor.

They are just two of the guest speakers who will come together in Glasgow next month for CrimeCon, the world's leading true crime event.

It will welcome top level documentary makers, investigative journalists, popular podcasters, renowned criminologists, and true crime authors.

Nancy Baughen, Event Director of CrimeCon UK, said: “We have hours of compelling, informative, and engaging content that is sure to pique fans of true crime.

"Our attendees are sympathetic, empathetic and engaged fans who want justice for victims of crime and their families.

"With our partners CBS Reality, we have some outstanding speakers this year and I am so looking forward to returning to Glasgow.”

Ms Ming started her campaign after her daughter Julie Hogg disappeared in 1989 and was later found murdered.

Despite police finding the perpetrator, a hung jury led to an acquittal and an 800-year-old double jeopardy law stopped Billy Dunlop from facing justice in a second trial when new information came to light.

Ann, a recent winner of a special recognition award at the True Crime Awards in June, will be talking about her personal journey over the last three decades.

Other notable speakers include former Senior Investigating Officer, Colin Sutton who led more than 30 successful murder investigations, most notably the Levi Bellfield case.

Professor Fraser is a known ‘cold case’ reviewer who has been involved in many high-profile investigations including the murders of Rachel Nickell and Damilola Taylor.

He will join Mr Sutton to discuss the importance of DNA - but will talk about how it has hindered as well as helped police investigations.

Attendees will also be able to dive into the harrowing and empowering journey of international bestselling author, Mary Turner Thomson, who will unravel the deceptions of bigamist Will Jordan.

Attendees will also hear from filmmaker and author Bexy Cameron who will be speaking with Kacey from the Cult Vault podcast about her life growing up in the Children of God, a notorious international cult active even in Scotland.

Also in attendance will be presenter of the hit podcast I Am Not Nicholas, Jane MacSoreley, who will be speaking about her yearlong investigation into Nicholas Rossi, a US fugitive who faked his own death and was found alive in Glasgow.

CrimeCon Glasgow, in partnership with CBS Reality, takes place on Saturday 16 September at Hilton Glasgow on William Street.