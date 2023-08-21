The second coming of Jesus could arrive sooner than Indyref2, Kate Forbes has joked.
The former Finance Secretary, a devout member of the Free Church of Scotland, said the former could happen at any moment but another referendum would take time and effort.
The Skye MSP made the remark at an appearance on the Edinburgh Fringe where she was interviewed by comedian Matt Forde for the Political Party podcast.
Ending with some light-hearted questions, he asked her: “What is more likely in the next 10 years - the Second Coming or a second independence referendum?
She replied: “Well that is both political and problematic.”
Asked what was more desirable, Ms Forbes laughed: “Oh my!”
She went on: “I think they both have an equal likelihood of happening, but I think probably the Second Coming could happen at literally any time - in the next hour.
“And probably the referendum is going to take a bit more work.”
Ms Forbes, who came a narrow second to Humza Yousaf in the SNP leadership race in March, did not say whether independence or the last judgment was preferable.
The SNP has failed to overcome the UK Government's resistance to Indyref2 since the No result of 2014, with Nicola Sturgeon quitting as leader in part over the issue.
Earlier, Ms Forbes had said she believed there was a persuadable majority in Scotland in favour of independence, but more had to be done to convince them of the cause.
She said it was important to reach out across party lines and treat people with respect and understanding, not adopt a confrontational stance.
In the jokey end to the show, Ms Forbes also said she had wanted the Lionesses to win the World Cup final and Sunday and would even support the England’s men’s team.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel