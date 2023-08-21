The former Finance Secretary, a devout member of the Free Church of Scotland, said the former could happen at any moment but another referendum would take time and effort.

The Skye MSP made the remark at an appearance on the Edinburgh Fringe where she was interviewed by comedian Matt Forde for the Political Party podcast.

Ending with some light-hearted questions, he asked her: “What is more likely in the next 10 years - the Second Coming or a second independence referendum?

She replied: “Well that is both political and problematic.”

Asked what was more desirable, Ms Forbes laughed: “Oh my!”

She went on: “I think they both have an equal likelihood of happening, but I think probably the Second Coming could happen at literally any time - in the next hour.

“And probably the referendum is going to take a bit more work.”

Ms Forbes, who came a narrow second to Humza Yousaf in the SNP leadership race in March, did not say whether independence or the last judgment was preferable.

The SNP has failed to overcome the UK Government's resistance to Indyref2 since the No result of 2014, with Nicola Sturgeon quitting as leader in part over the issue.

Earlier, Ms Forbes had said she believed there was a persuadable majority in Scotland in favour of independence, but more had to be done to convince them of the cause.

She said it was important to reach out across party lines and treat people with respect and understanding, not adopt a confrontational stance.

In the jokey end to the show, Ms Forbes also said she had wanted the Lionesses to win the World Cup final and Sunday and would even support the England’s men’s team.