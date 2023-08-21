Ms Forbes, who narrowly lost the SNP leadership race to Mr Yousaf in March, said he was still “working hard” to be what Yes supporters wanted.

The Skye MSP also refused to shut down speculation about whether she might take another shot at the leadership, referring to Mr Yousaf as the “current” First Minister.

And the former Finance Secretary criticised the Green ministers in the SNP-Green joint government for making people feel they were being “preached at”.

Speaking to comedian Matt Forde for the Political Party podcast, she also defended comic Graham Linehan, who was cancelled at the Fringe over his views on trans rights.

“Offence needs to be caused," she said.

Mr Salmond quit the SNP in 2018 after disputed allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him by civil servants, leading to a bitter split with Nicola Sturgeon.

He was later cleared of multiple charges of sexual assault at the High Court and went on to form the Alba party on the eve of the 2021 Holyrood election.

Despite Alba failing to win any MSPs or get any councillors elected in 2022, Mr Salmond’s media profile has been revived as a commentator on the problems in the SNP.

He also had a new debate-style show at the Fringe this month.

Asked if she was surprised by the “partial rehabilitation” of Mr Salmond in mainstream media, she said: “It speaks to a deeper problem, which is perhaps within the independence movement, a desire to look for natural leaders that will unite the independence movement.

“I think if you look at some of the marches and so on, and he’s been a primary speaker, I think there is a desire to look for a leader amongst the independence movement.

“I think that should be Humza Yousaf. It should be Humza Yousaf. And I know Humza is working hard to do that, to unite the movement, but that’s what’s needed.”

However she alo said Mr Yousaf had a “winsome, personable, charming way about him” that meant he was good at persuading people and the pair kept in touch since the leadership.

Ms Forbes took a more direct swipe at the SNP’s joint government partners, the Scottish Greens, calling again for a fresh look at the Bute House Agreement.

Asked how comfortable she was with Greens, she said: “I think that every Government needs to make sure its programme is fresh, relevant. The same goes for the Bute House Agreement.

“The Bute House Agreement has already evolved. Some things that were front and centre like highly protected marine areas, banning fishing, are no longer being carried forward.

“So that’s great that you have a document that can evolve. I don’t see any problem with that continuing to evolve so long as the members are happy with it.”

Asked if she thought the SNP brand was “compromised” by Green ministers Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater being seen as allied with it, Ms Forbes said her rural constituents often queried why if felt as if “urban-centric environmentalists can have more say about the rural economy than the actual people working there”.

She said: “That I think is where the rub is. I’ve engaged before with both of them. But you actually have to take the public with you on any front, on anything.

“There is no reaching Net Zero [carbon emissions] for example unless you take the public with you on some of the more difficult issues.

“If you can’t take them with you, we ain’t going to get there. That requires respect and not necessarily a sense of being preached at.”

She also said disruptive Just Stop Oil protesters were “alienating the very public whose behaviour we need to see change”, and that protests that hit workers would fail.

“Most people want to do the right thing but don’t want their lives wrecked.

She said moving away from North Sea oil and gas tomorrow, next year or perhaps even in five years’ time would “plunge the country into poverty”.

She said a Just Transition meant oil and gas would still be needed until the supply chain for renewable industries was well-established and providing alternative jobs.

She also weighed into the row over Mr Linehan being twice cancelled by venues on the Fringe over his views on trans rights, forcing him to perform outside Holyrood.

She said: “It's remarkable why Graham Linehan has had such a difficult time.

“I find this whole thing fascinating.

“I think that people pick a target and go after that target and they’re not content until they’re destroyed. But I think it is a really, really scary time to be a comedian.

“Because your shows, your art, relies in part on causing offence.

“Offence needs to be caused. He’s not inciting violence as far as I can see. He’s a comedian making jokes with the currency of offence, and that needs to be protected.”

Asked about her own ambitions, she said: “I will never say absolutely never, because you can’t control the circumstances, but I think it is highly unlikely.

“My job now is… I’m moving on. Other people might want to re-run contests. I’m not one of them. It’s done. It’s delivered. It’s democratic.”

She said that, despite controversy over her views on gay marriage and abortion in the contest, the SNP could have voted for as leader, but she accepted the result.

She said: “There were two quite different visions, but as a democrat I’m really content that a certain vision won, and that means that the current first minister has that electoral mandate to implement his legislative agenda.”

She said she was currently watching the TV show The Last Kingdom. The protagonist, Uhtred of Bebbanburg, has been cheated out of his throne and likes saying “Destiny is all”.



