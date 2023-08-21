Scotland has long been an exporting nation and new figures published today offer encouragement that this outward-looking tradition remains very much alive.
Scottish Development International (SDI) declared today that support it has provided to companies across Scotland in the 2022/23 financial year will result in £1.73 billion of planned international sales over the next three years, 20% more than the year before.
At a time when companies continue to be challenged on so many fronts, from high interest rates to persistent inflationary pressure in many developed economies, it is certainly encouraging to see so many Scottish firms putting their best foot forward in the global arena.
Many have been active in entering new markets. The figures from SDI, which is the international arm of Scottish Enterprise, show that trade support from Scotland’s main economic development agencies helped firms enter more than 300 new markets in 2022/ 2023.
With a focus on the US, Germany, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, it was found that Scottish companies sold 335 new products and services to these markets last year, many of which related to the country’s biggest economic strengths, including consumer industries, science and technology, energy, and the low-carbon transition.
As an example, a partnership with Lazada RedMart, Singapore’s largest e-commerce and online grocer, opened up hundreds of Scottish products such as whisky, smoked salmon, and shortbread to the lucrative South-East Asia market, resulting in a significant increase in orders from the region.
Breakthroughs such as these are surely welcome from a Scottish export standpoint following a tumultuous few years sparked by the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which have brought so much supply-chain upheaval and increased costs in their wake. And that is before the ongoing challenges of Brexit, which is widely considered to have made exporting from the UK to the European Union a lot more time-consuming and expensive.
