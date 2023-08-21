The Scottish Conservative leader made his call ahead of the annual publication, by National Records of Scotland, on Tuesday, on the number of people who have died directly as a result of drugs misuse in 2022.

Scotland has the highest rate of drugs-related deaths in Europe and the Scottish Drugs Forum, which supports people with addition issues, has warned that it expects this situation to continue with the publication of the latest figures.

Mr Ross proposed the Right to Recovery Bill ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections.

The Bill would enshrine in law the right of those struggling with addiction to access their preferred treatment method unless a clinician rules it harmful.

In 2021, 1,330 people died a drug-related death in Scotland - a rate of about 245 deaths per million people - a rate 3.8 times higher than the next worst European nation, Norway, and 4.9 times higher than England and Wales.

The First Minister indicated his support for the Tory Bill during his race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister and SNP leader.

But Mr Ross has said the Scottish Government is not moving fast enough as he accused ministers of focusing on decriminalising drugs.

Last month, the Scottish Government published a paper on drug law reform, urging the UK Government to decriminalise all drugs for personal supply.

It would see those found in possession of substances treated and supported, rather than criminalised, however, the UK Government knocked back the proposals within an hour of the publication's release.

Mr Ross said: "It's impossible to overstate the scale of Scotland's drug death crisis - this is truly a national emergency.

"The fatality rate is so much worse here than in the rest of Europe, and the rest of the UK, that is demands the full attention of the Scottish Government after years of shameful neglect by the SNP.

"Humza Yousaf must learn from Nicola Sturgeon's mistakes and finally treat this issue as a top priority to massively reduce the number of Scottish families enduring needless, heart-breaking loss.

"I would hope - and expect - to see a substantial fall on last year's appalling total but, even if this is the case, Scotland will likely continue to be an appalling outlier for the continent.

"One of the biggest issues facing those with addiction problems is accessing treatment.

"That's why the Right to Recovery Bill I'm taking through Parliament is crucial - as it would enshrine in law the right of everyone to receive the potentially life-saving treatment they need - and why it is backed by experts, charities and those with lived experience.

"Humza Yousaf made encouraging noises about supporting the Bill during the SNP leadership election but has been quiet since. Worryingly, he appears to be advocating the decriminalisation of drugs instead.

"We need the SNP to stop dithering and get full square behind the Right to Recovery Bill. Tackling Scotland's drugs deaths shame must finally be a top priority for Humza Yousaf and his Government."

Earlier today Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called on Mr Yousaf to end the “national shame” of drug deaths in Scotland.

“Like many, I am dreading the publication of these figures," he said.

“Every drug death is preventable, so I will never understand why Nicola Sturgeon, by her own admission, took her eye off the ball and slashed tens of millions from essential services.

“With deaths that are now many times worse than anywhere else in Europe, Humza Yousaf must do what his predecessor failed to do and put an end to this national shame.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see the immediate introduction of specialist drug commissions, safe consumption spaces and the decriminalisation of drug misuse so that people receive treatment instead of prison time. It’s time to stop people dying.”

The Lib Dems are calling for a number of measures to be brought in that they believe would reduce drug-related deaths.

They include:

• Establishing heroin assisted treatment and safe consumption spaces.

• Creating new specialist Family Drug and Alcohol Commissions to help provide wraparound services and to take a holistic approach to those reported for drug offences, learning from best international practice such as that in Portugal.

• Diverting people caught in possession of drugs for personal use into education, treatment and recovery, ceasing imprisonment in these circumstances.

• Adopting the principle that individuals and families shouldn’t have to pay for the care and treatment of those at risk of death from drugs and alcohol.