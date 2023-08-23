The fears emerged amid claims Scottish Government-owned ferry operator, CalMac, gave around two weeks notice over planned changes, which sources say could lead to chilled, fresh and frozen food bound for Raasay being left outside rather than inside a cold storage shed on the Isle of Skye before being shipped.

Sources have told the Herald that crucial early deliveries of food would not be accepted on the island if it was left outside.

It is claimed the ferry operator set a 'short notice' deadline of August 14, which has now been extended to September 11. Talks between CalMac and the island community will take place tomorrow (Thursday) in a bid to resolve the problem.

Concerns have been raised that a cold store on Skye would only be open in specific slots during office hours between 8am and 4pm - while much of the food delivery happens before 8am and as early as 5am.

Normally the store at Sconser left open so that early deliveries can be left in fridges and freezers before being shipped to Raasay, home to a population of around 170.

But island sources say the plans involve locking the store up outside of particular slots during the hours of 8am and 4pm.

The Raasay freight group, which includes representation from the island development trust, the community shop and the community council as well as Raasay House and Raasay Distillery, said the CalMac changes would stop the storage of crucial deliveries.

There are concerns that the proposals would lead to shop shelves being empty.

The freight group said that the changes would "impact every member of our community".

The Raasay freight group claim areas which would be "severely impacted" include the provision of primary school lunches, and the most vulnerable members of the community, who receive deliveries of frozen meals.

Also on the list was the community shop, the Raasay Distillery, Raasay House and small business owners and accommodation providers.

"Normally the store is open so that the early deliveries can be left in the fridges and freezers available, and the changes proposed would stop this from happening as deliveries would only be accepted and allowed into the store [at the times proposed]," a freight group source said.

Skye and Raasay Highland councillor Ruraidh Stewart said there were concerns that the plan, if implemented, would result in food shortages.

He said: "I think what would have been better idea is that if CalMac was to approach local communities and work with them rather than pulling something out at the drop of a hat. The deadline was far too tight.

"It would have ended up with no food on the shelves over there.

"I do think it is a case of having someone who doesn't understand the rurality element of it and looking at it as a desk-based exercise and saying this is what we are going to do with no cognisance of how that happens on the ground and how communities operate.

"To drop something like this in short-term was totally inappropriate.

"The thing is, communities up here have always been resilient so I am sure they would be able to work with CalMac on a solution that works for the islands rather than having something imposed upon them."

A source close to the issue said that the problem has been that CalMac believe that there has to be someone to accept the deliveries at Sconser before they are shipped to Raasay.

It is understood deliveries before 8am would either be left outside or returned to their destination, unless suppliers change delivery times.

One source said: "If they want to leave it outside, then obviously in the Hebrides it is not acceptable. You cannot leave stuff outside, because of the weather and you cannot leave milk and things that need to be kept chilled outside at anytime really.

"The problem is that they can only put someone there during office hours whereas deliveries happen too early in the morning.

"What will happen is that either deliveries get turned away or it is left outside at ambient temperature which cannot be accepted. And CalMac, if it is left outside, would not carry it anyway."

The freight group say that the proposed times of opening for the food storage on Skye were 8am to 9.15am, 11.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm. It would mean suppliers would have to reschedule deliveries to fit in with the times.

But the freight group say that the designated drop-off times are not a practical solution.

"There is limited space at Sconser to accommodate multiple vans and lorries dropping off goods at the same time and deliveries need to be staggered," they said. "The delivery slots proposed aren’t workable for multi-drop delivery companies on the side of a trunk road, they either need to drop goods off on the way north or the way south and their other drops will dictate when that can be."

They say that options to improve the current situation "have not been exhausted".

They say CalMac has agreed to put a hold on implementing changes to allow for a meeting with representatives of the community on Thursday.

"We are hopeful that this meeting will be productive and that we can agree on a practical short-term solution and work together on a longer-term permanent solution," the freight group said.

"We would like to work with CalMac to find a solution as the ferry service is a lifeline to our community and the businesses which operate on Raasay."

In March a coalition of island hauliers took legal advice in a row over a ferry user priority list brought in by CalMac in the midst of continuing disruption to lifeline services.

The 'disruption management traffic prioritisation framework' emerged ahead of summer timetables coming in on March 31 and while three key vessels had remained out of action.

The concerns are around general commercial traffic that block-books on the ferries, which according to the document "does not have any priority over that of non-block booked traffic".

Top of the priority list was emergency responses, the carriage of resilience critical personnel and urgent medical and veterinary supplies, including oxygen.

Then came the carriage of fresh food, vehicles carrying fuel and those carrying livestock.

Also identified as a priority was traffic carrying prescription drugs and other medical supplies and the delivery of animal feed.

Further down the list came the carriage of live shellfish for export or processing, customers with urgent medical appointments, items required by the emergency services, Royal Mail vehicles and customers requiring assistance.

A CalMac spokeswoman said in response to the concerns: "In order to ensure that the storage and transportation of cold foods is compliant with legislation, changes to the current system are required.

“We have arranged to meet with community representatives from Raasay this week to discuss any issues these changes have raised."

Asked for an explanation of the changes involved, CalMac stated: "The main purpose of the proposed changes are to enable more defined delivery timeslots to Sconser to allow logging, checking, correct segregation, and storage of deliveries within the regulations.

"There will be stricter control of access to the building and of delivery vehicles in the general traffic management in the port, which at times conflicts with ferry traffic."