Scottish Development International (SD) has disclosed that support it provided to firms across Scotland in 2022/23 will result in £1.73 billion of international sales over the next three years. This was a 20% more compared with the previous financial year.

The figures combine projects supported by Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and South of Scotland Enterprise. That support was credited with enabling Scottish firms to enter 301 new markets in 2022/23 with a focus on the US, Germany, China, Singapore, and the UAE (United Arab Emirates). Some 335 new products and services were exported from Scotland to these markets last year.

The export results from SDI, which is the international arm of Scottish Enterprise, show that 960 individual companies in Scotland received trade support in 2022/23, and between them accessed nearly 5,000 instances of export assistance over the past year.

Such support included field office assistance from trade specialists based in more than 30 locations across the world, research on international markets and new opportunities such as e-commerce, and introductions to key overseas buyers via the GlobalScot network.

SDI noted that its trade support focused on Scotland’s greatest export strengths, namely consumer industries, science and technology, and energy and low-carbon transition.

Scottish Government Trade Minister Richard Lochhead said: “These latest results are very encouraging and show the high demand for Scottish products and services around the world.

“Despite the challenges of Brexit, the pandemic and rising inflation, our companies – supported by Scottish Development International – have shown tremendous resilience and have continued to grow their exports, which resulted in this 20% increase from 2021/22 to £1.73bn of planned international sales over the next three years.

“International trade and investment are integral in our efforts to expand our economy and create new long-term jobs as set out in our National Strategy for Economic Transformation and our Export Growth Plan – A Trading Nation. It is crucial that we continue to support businesses to secure significant trade opportunities and partnerships around the globe.”

Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, said: “These are excellent results and show how attractive Scottish products and services remain to global customers, based on our innovation, strong quality, and the ambition of our companies to enter new markets.

“It has been a privilege for our dedicated trade specialists both here in Scotland and across the world to support Scottish businesses on their international growth over the past year. International growth via exports is a key driver of productivity and to the wealth of the country.

“We will continue a targeted approach and focus our trade activities on areas where we get the best results, such as the energy transition, science and technology, and the consumer industries.”