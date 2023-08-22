A new study, as regulator Ofgem prepares to announce the next energy bills cap, has revealed the extent to which high energy bills have put pressure on consumers in Scotland and across the UK.

It found that 87% of Scottish respondents to a UK-wide survey have made a cutback to try and reduce energy costs.

And over half (52%) of the Scottish respondents also said they have not turned the heating on when cold.

It has led to calls from the consumer organisation Which?, which carried out the study for the government to introduce a properly targeted social tariff - which is a discount on energy for those most in need.

Their research estimates that a "shocking" 13m households across the UK were not heating their homes due to energy bill fears.

It comes as the End Fuel Poverty has raised new concerns over the Ofgem price cap's ability to curb soaring energy costs. Their analysis of unit costs data reveals fundamental increases in energy expenses.

Compared to winter 2020/21, gas unit costs have surged by 150%, coupled with a 6% rise in daily standing charges. Meanwhile, they say electric unit costs are up 67% and daily standing charges increased by 117%.

Compared to the winter before Russia’s 2021/22 invasion of Ukraine, they say gas unit costs now stand 85% higher, and the gas standing charge has climbed by 11%.

Electric unit costs have risen by 45%, and electricity standing charges have surged by 113%.

Ofgem is expected to announce a drop in the energy price cap next Friday, ahead of the change being implemented in October, meaning consumer bills will fall for the second time this year.

According to the latest Cornwall Insight analysis, the new cap for a typical household using gas and electricity in Great Britain is expected to fall from £2,074 currently to £1,925 on October 1. But that is nearly double that of two years ago.

Concerns have repeatedly been raised over the price cap in recent weeks, as it has allowed the likes of Scottish Gas owner British Gas to secure profits by hiking bills early this year.

British Gas reported its highest ever first-half profits, of almost £1bn, after the energy watchdog let it claw back more money from household bills.

The UK’s biggest energy supplier reported profits of £969m for the first six months of 2023, up almost 900% from £98m in the same period last year.

The profit boom was largely thanks to a tweak to the regulator Ofgem’s energy price cap that allowed the supplier to recoup some of the costs of supplying its 10 million customers during the energy crisis.

The price cap has now taken the place of the UK government's energy price guarantee, a temporary additional measure brought in by government to protect consumers from significant increases in wholesale gas prices.

Which? said that sitting in freezing temperatures at home can put people at higher risk of developing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases like asthma attacks, infections, heart disease, and strokes.

They said this was especially concerning given that four in 10 (37%) of those surveyed across the UK were worried that their ability to recover from illness is worse now than before the cost of living crisis began.

Their study found that half of households on less than £20,000 (51%) are not turning the heating on when it is cold compared to a third (32%) of households with annual incomes of more than £80,000 (32%).

Nearly half of households with annual incomes of £20,000 - £45,000 (46%) and just under half (45%) of households on £45,000 - £80,000 said they did not turn the heating on when it is cold.

Those aged 45-64 years old were also more likely than other age groups not to turn the heating on in cold weather.

It is believed this is probably because this age group is likely to have more financial responsibilities than the younger age groups - such as dependent children - but unlike older age groups, are not eligible to access pension savings.

Consumers also reported taking several other less extreme actions to cut energy costs. Over half (54%) reported wearing extra layers at home, four in 10 (41%) said they are reducing how often they use the oven and a third (33%) are cutting the number of baths or length of showers they take.

Which is also calling on energy companies to do all they can to support their customers.

This should include: ensuring their customer services are fit for purpose, prioritising traditional prepayment customers in smart meter roll-outs so they can easily access future support and taking steps to clarify bills and other communications so customers clearly understand any changes to their bills.

Emily Seymour of Which? said: “It’s hugely concerning that an estimated 13 million households have not switched the heating on when it’s cold due to fears of high energy bills.

“Our research shows that certain groups - such as lower-income households and families with children - are more likely to be left in the cold this winter.

“The government and energy firms need to act now to help those most in need make ends meet over the winter. The government must introduce a properly targeted social tariff as soon as possible, and energy firms must ensure that their customer services are equipped to properly support customers over the winter.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We covered around half a typical household’s energy bill over winter. As costs start to fall, the Energy Price Guarantee will remain in place as a safety net through to April 2024 - with additional help targeted at the most vulnerable.

“The outlook for energy prices has improved significantly since the Autumn Statement, which is good news for households who have seen their energy bills come down. The government continues to monitor the situation and will keep options under review, including with respect to the most vulnerable households.”