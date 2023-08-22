By Alec Ross

23 bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 280p/kg and sold to 316p/kg, while 44 heifers averaged 290p/kg and sold to 330p/kg.

Cast cows averaged 202p/kg and sold to 233p/kg or £2,123/head.

Lambs fell slightly on the week to average 261p/kg and sold to £184/head or 347p/kg for Beltexes, while cast sheep averaged £85/head and sold to £183 for a Texel tup. Heavy ewes averaged £120/head, and light ewes sold to £107/head for North Country Cheviots.

Bullocks met with strong demand at Dumfries yesterday, selling to £1490/head or 308p/kg for Glenlea, while heifers sold to £1,530/head for Park and to 312p/kg for Hartbush.

Beef cows sold to 235p/kg or £1,821/head for Meikleholm and averaged 195p/kg. Dairy cows sold to 203p/kg or £1,695/head for Slacks and averaged 155p/kg. Prime cattle also met with demand, selling to 328p/kg for Yett.

600 lambs at Carlisle yesterday averaged £85/head and sold to £122 for Talkin Head. Texels peaked at £99 for a pen of 50 from Branch End.

Prime heifers saw a sharp drop, falling 29p/kg on the week to average 267p/kg and peak at 309p/kg.

In contrast, a shortage of bullocks saw a spike in demand with beef types selling to 303p/kg and averaging 271p/kg, up 21p on the week. Young bulls generally sold well, rising 5p on the week to average 232p/kg.

Cast dairy cows held up well, although beef types dropped by 12p on the week to average 184p/kg. Cast bulls met with similar demand, rising 11p on the week to average 181p/kg.

In line with this week’s trends, prime lambs dropped by 9p to an average of 266p/kg and sold to a peak of £178/head. Lowland and hill ewes met the biggest drop, falling by 21p and 32p on the week respectively.

Prime beef bred heifers at Lanark yesterday were mostly unchanged on the week, averaging 299p/kg and selling to 348p/kg for a Limousin.

Cast dairy cows were similarly stable, averaging 141p/kg, while new season lambs fell quite sharply to an average of 250p/kg, a drop of 15p, and sold to £160/head. Cast ewes averaged £82/head, £4 down on the week, and sold to £290 for a Texel. Meanwhile, 412 Blackie ewes sold to a top price of £85.