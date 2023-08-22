Ex-SNP MP Angus MacNeil has said he will stand as an independent candidate in his Na h-Eileanan Siar constituency unless there is a "substantial change of direction" in the party's leadership.
Speaking at a meeting of Yes Fraserburgh, Brochers for Independence and Alba Party supporters, Mr MacNeil had to deliver his speech via a Zoom call due to what he said was "no plane connection whatsoever" to the mainland.
He said: "Unless there is a substantial change of direction in the leadership of the SNP, I am reconciled to fighting the election as an independent candidate.
"I can do no other and retain my freedom and ability to defend my constituents on issues such as ferries and fishing without fear or favour and no amount of aggressive whipping can persuade me otherwise."
READ MORE: Angus MacNeil suspended from the SNP over row with chief whip
Mr MacNeil was expelled from his former party last month after he reportedly clashed with chief whip Brendan O'Hara.
He was initially suspended from the Westminster group, but said he would not rejoin after it had lifted.
The MP, who has represented Na h-Eileanan Siar since 2005, told the meeting that loyalty to his area came first.
Mr MacNeil said: "For me as an MP loyalty to constituency comes first, country next and then and only then to party. I say this as a former SNP member of 30 years standing."
He hit out at the Scottish Government's record on ferries and the proposed plans for highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) Mr MacNeil said: "As an island MP, first and foremost, my job is to campaign for better services and to criticise and demand change in the Calmac/Scottish Government ferry policies where appropriate.
READ MORE: Angus MacNeil blasts SNP's 'high and mighty attitude'
"Unfortunately, the Holyrood Government is hypersensitive to criticism, whether it be about ferries or the crazy fishing ban proposals or policies for independence."
He also criticised the SNP's approach to independence at the meeting, saying: "Going cap in hand to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom last year was a clueless political manoeuvre."
