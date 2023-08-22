ONE of Scotland’s oldest grain distilleries has launched a rare and very old whisky in a bid to raise tens of thousands of pounds for charity.
North British Distillery is aiming to £60,000 each for three Scottish charities – Big Hearts, Scottish Autism and Four Square – with the release of 60 bottles of a 60-year-old single grain Scotch whisky.
Distilled in 1960, the liquid for this rare expression comes from a single cask, which lay in the North British Distillery warehouse on the outskirts of Edinburgh for six decades.
The whisky has been bottled at natural cask strength of 50.6% alcohol by volume, with the release limited to just 60 individually numbered, 70cl bottles, available for sale at £3,000 plus value added tax.
Alan Kilpatrick, managing director of North British Distillery, said: “North British is a modern company founded on traditional values. We’ve manufactured whisky for 138 years and recycle our by-products for animal feed and electricity. We value our roots and respect our environment, which is why it’s important for us to give back to the community around us as we safeguard our future.
“We have a long history of supporting local charities, which is something we’re really proud of. This 60-year-old gives us, and whisky lovers and collectors around the world, a chance to boost these fundraising efforts and make a real difference.
“Creating great whisky for three great causes, the 60-year-old is the perfect harmony of flavours, with rich spiced fruit, deep oak, and velvety caramel notes. With every sip, you can indulge in one of the finest grain whiskies, having secured an exclusive piece of North British Distillery history while supporting these important causes.”
North British Distillery can trace its roots back to 1885 and is one of Scotland’s oldest and largest grain whisky producers. It supplies spirit to several leading brands across the world, with its grain whisky a key component of many well-known brands. It rarely releases grain whiskies under its name directly to the consumer.
