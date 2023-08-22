Scotland's First Minister has urged a care home operator to avert looming strike action in Glasgow.
Humza Yousaf has written to the Minster Care Group to call on executives to negotiate with care workers preparing to strike at a home in his south side constituency.
Cardonald Care Home is one of three in Glasgow run by Minster Care where industrial action looms after the firm, who recently took over the homes, was accused of attempting to slash the wages of staff and withdraw official recognition of the workers' trade union.
GMB Scotland said the strike is supported by 98% of its members.
It would be the first at Scottish care homes and come after care workers overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer at the three homes, Ballieston, Cardonald, and Stobhill Care Homes.
READ MORE: The best place to grow old in Scotland according to care home data
Other politicians from across the city have also called on executives to open talks to reassure residents and protect the wages of care workers.
Mr Yousaf, who is SNP MSP for Glasgow Pollok, has written to Mahesh Patel, chief executive of Minster, and paid tribute to staff at the homes while urging action to resolve the dispute.
He wrote: “Social care workers provide a vital service. Their work providing personal care and social support to residents is essential to the running of care homes that are rooted in compassion.”
The SNP MSP, who took credit for averting threatened NHS strikes when health secretary, also voiced concern about the threat to derecognise the GMB.
He wrote: “My own relationship with trade unions has been positive and constructive.
“Even where there have been disagreements, my approach has been to always continue constructive dialogue to try and find a solution.
“I hope you can offer reassurances that this will be your approach going forward.”
The homes, where 150 residents are cared for by 200 staff, were previously run by the Four Seasons group before being take over by Silverline and is now administered by Minster Care Group.
The workers’ pay and conditions should have been protected during the transfer of ownership under TUPE legislation.
However, Kirsty Nimmo, GMB Scotland organiser, said the new management is attempting to drive down pay and conditions, slashing overtime pay, for example, and reneging on previous pay offers.
READ MORE: Medics warn care home closures could hit NHS care
She said the overwhelming support for strikes, when more than 100 staff were balloted with the majority backing action, exposes the anger of staff and their refusal to accept "an assault" on their pay and conditions.
She said: “Care workers are desperately worried for the residents they care for but also for their own families as the new owners refuse to protect their wages and conditions.
“The staff deserve clarity and reassurance but instead have been plunged into continuing uncertainty and chaos. It cannot and must not go on.
“They appreciate Humza Yousaf’s obvious appreciation of the jobs they do and only wish the company would show the same respect for their crucial work.
“It is time for this company to reassure staff, avert these strikes end what has been a hugely worrying time for the workers and the residents.”
Ends
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel