A UK brewery is on a mission to 'reimagine pub walks' this week as they stash UV-activated maps at a Glasgow bar.
Customers at The Ark on North Frederick Street will this weekend be given a limited edition beer mat with every purchase of a pint of Beavertown Brewery's Neck Oil IPA.
Once held up to the sun, the mat will reveal a 5km walking trail that explores 'hidden' destinations in and around the city centre from ancient burial sites to stone circles.
The initiative comes after research commissioned by Beavertown found that 48% of Glaswegians admitted to being 'completely unaware' of historical landmarks in their own hometown.
Tom Rainsford, marketing director of Beavertown Brewery, said: "Working a ‘pint stop’ into a walk with a mate is something we all love, in fact, our research has shown that over half of Glaswegians (57%) like to treat themselves to a trip to the pub after a walk.
"This bank holiday we wanted to add a touch of mystery and lore to your pub walk, with our UV beer maps.
"So grab your walking boots, finish your pint of Neck Oil and discover that the secret maps hidden in your local pubs aren't the only things to be uncovered in your hometown this weekend."
One UV beer mat will be given out with every purchase of a pint of Beavertown’s Neck Oil IPA from Saturday, August 25 to Monday, August 28.
Alternatively, you can find the map of Beavertown Brewery's Glasgow walking trail here.
