Buzzworks Holdings, which manages 19 venues across East, West and Central Scotland, last weekend unveiled its new ‘Love Food Feel Good’ initiative with a ‘seafood spectacular’ event at Outboard by Scotts.

Over 50 people were invited to attend the South Queensferry location as diners were given a first look at a range of dishes and drinks which will be introduced across the company in the coming months.

In attendance was Buzzworks’ newly appointed head of food Scott van der Hoek who spoke of a ‘feel food factor’ which comes from a meal shared with friends and family.

He said: “People love great food and celebrating life’s milestone moments around it.

“When I think back to some of the most important moments of my life, it’s been surrounded by my loved ones enjoying a fantastic meal or dish together.

“Everything we offer is carefully considered and expertly selected from our handpicked suppliers who share our ethos.

"Whether it’s the fresh langoustines delivered daily from Troon Harbour or the mouthwatering steaks from local butchers, we want to share that with our guests."

The campaign has already been launched within the Buzzworks team, with chefs and front-of-house staff alike working behind the scenes to bring the concept to life.

Scott continued: “We’ve conducted staff surveys, held focus groups and established our very own ‘Love Food Feel Good’ committee to identify what our teams are passionate about and brainstorm how we can share that love with our guests.

“We have committee members in each of our venues across Scotland who have been planning lots of exciting activities to support their local communities, which we’re looking forward to getting involved with over the coming months.

“It’s the passion and expertise of our staff that is at the heart of this campaign, and we hope that will shine through for the guests who come to dine with us.”

Reported to be one of Scotland’s fastest-growing independent restaurant and bar operators, Buzzworks is currently hiring for a number of kitchen, front-of-house and mid-level management roles at venues across its portfolio, including the newly launched Scotts Bar and Restaurant at Ocean Terminal in Greenock.

Nicola Watt, head of people at the company, said: “There has never been a more exciting time to join Scotland’s hospitality sector, and with a range of locations, benefits and training schemes in place, Buzzworks really is the place to be.”

