A leading Scottish hospitality group is preparing to launch ‘its biggest campaign to date’ with a focus on celebrating ‘exceptional’ local produce.
Buzzworks Holdings, which manages 19 venues across East, West and Central Scotland, last weekend unveiled its new ‘Love Food Feel Good’ initiative with a ‘seafood spectacular’ event at Outboard by Scotts.
Over 50 people were invited to attend the South Queensferry location as diners were given a first look at a range of dishes and drinks which will be introduced across the company in the coming months.
In attendance was Buzzworks’ newly appointed head of food Scott van der Hoek who spoke of a ‘feel food factor’ which comes from a meal shared with friends and family.
He said: “People love great food and celebrating life’s milestone moments around it.
“When I think back to some of the most important moments of my life, it’s been surrounded by my loved ones enjoying a fantastic meal or dish together.
“Everything we offer is carefully considered and expertly selected from our handpicked suppliers who share our ethos.
"Whether it’s the fresh langoustines delivered daily from Troon Harbour or the mouthwatering steaks from local butchers, we want to share that with our guests."
READ MORE: City centre pub to give away UV-activated beer mats revealing 'secret walking trails'
The campaign has already been launched within the Buzzworks team, with chefs and front-of-house staff alike working behind the scenes to bring the concept to life.
Scott continued: “We’ve conducted staff surveys, held focus groups and established our very own ‘Love Food Feel Good’ committee to identify what our teams are passionate about and brainstorm how we can share that love with our guests.
“We have committee members in each of our venues across Scotland who have been planning lots of exciting activities to support their local communities, which we’re looking forward to getting involved with over the coming months.
“It’s the passion and expertise of our staff that is at the heart of this campaign, and we hope that will shine through for the guests who come to dine with us.”
READ MORE: Scottish team named champions at UK Street Food Awards after three months of trading
Reported to be one of Scotland’s fastest-growing independent restaurant and bar operators, Buzzworks is currently hiring for a number of kitchen, front-of-house and mid-level management roles at venues across its portfolio, including the newly launched Scotts Bar and Restaurant at Ocean Terminal in Greenock.
Nicola Watt, head of people at the company, said: “There has never been a more exciting time to join Scotland’s hospitality sector, and with a range of locations, benefits and training schemes in place, Buzzworks really is the place to be.”
For more information on Buzzworks click here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here