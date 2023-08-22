The people of Scotland are being urged to share their Taggart memories, as Glasgow Caledonian University gets set to launch an archive dedicated to the long-running police drama.
The programme will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, having first been broadcast as the miniseries Killer in September 1983.
To mark the occasion the university is inviting anyone who was involved in the making of the STV programme to come forward and share their stories.
Retired detectives will host drop-in sessions at the university's Alex Ferguson Library for past extras, people who played corpses, or provided props for the crime drama to share their memories of the iconic show.
From September 6-8, those participating may also have the chance to meet one of the show's stars, Blythe Duff, who played Detective Inspector Jackie Reid.
In 2018, Duff donated scripts from all of the Taggart episodes she starred in, as well as photographs, press cuttings and memorabilia.
A selection of these will be on display during the drop-in sessions.
Duff, who is an honorary graduate and cultural fellow of the university, said: "Everyone I meet has a Taggart story, 'Oh you filmed in my auntie's house' or 'in our street', or 'I was an extra for the day'.
"I've worked with so many people who watched us film and it inspired them to become directors, writers or join the police.
"It made me realise how important these stories are to the fabric of the series."
Read More: Nick Cave and Warren Ellis to release new live album, Australian Carnage
Carole McCallum, archivist at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: "What better way is there to give Glasgow - and Scotland - a voice in the Taggart story than through the people who loved and supported it?
"Giving people the chance to add their stories to the programme's legacy ensures they too have ownership of Taggart's proud heritage. It also gives us a chance to break barriers and show that archives are for everyone.
"Blythe's vision is completely aligned with our ethos so we are delighted she has chosen us as her partner in the creation of this people's archive.
"We are interested in every story, big and small, but our success in creating this new collection depends on people coming forward. Don't be shy - step forward as a witness so current and future generations better understand this iconic crime drama."
Sarah Brown, creative director of drama at STV, said: "We're so proud of Taggart and the legacy the series has left behind after 28 years on air.
"The show was a rich training ground for so many production crew, writers and actors in Scotland who have gone on to have successful careers in television; and the storylines, characters and murders continue to be watched by fans all around the world.
Read More: The zoo-based pun voted the best joke at this year's Edinburgh Fringe
"We're thrilled that Glasgow Caledonian University is launching its special Taggart archive on its 40th anniversary and can't wait to hear people's stories of how the drama impacted their lives."
Taggart ran from 1983 to 2010, and revolved around the life and work of a group of detectives at Maryhill CID.
Though Mark McManus, who played the eponymous Jim Taggart, died in 1994 the series continued under the same name until 2010.
Many famous Scottish actors had roles on the programme early in their careers, including Robert Carlyle, Alan Cumming and Ashley Jensen.
One episode, 1992's 'Violent Delights', attracted 18.3million viewers but Taggart was cancelled after a final series which attracted an average audience of 3.8m.
In total 110 episodes were broadcast, with "there's been a murder" entering the popular lexicon - despite the fact the phrase is never actually used on the show.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here