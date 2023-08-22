A Glasgow bar which has for eight years been as well known for its award-winning vegan menu as its live music events has this week announced it is 'time for change'.
Regulars at The Hug and Pint will be well acquainted with signature dishes like mushroom rice pudding, black pepper aubergine and homemade kimchi which have earned them a reputation as one of the best spots for plant-based food in the city.
Today, however, the team at the Great Western Road venue has revealed a new permanent menu as they prepare to collaborate with Rafa's.
A statement read: "After eight incredible years of serving up our award-winning Asian-inspired vegan menu, we have decided it's time for a change.
"With that in mind, we are beyond excited to announce today that we will be launching a new permanent menu at The Hug and Pint this week, created in collaboration with our friends at Rafa's.
"The new menu will be served from this Saturday, August 26 and will feature vegan and vegetarian takes on Rafa's classics."
Although the new menu features animal products such as dairy, the team has said that all vegetarian options can be made vegan on request.
Launched in 2020, Rafa's offers a hugely popular menu of Birria tacos alongside dishes and drinks inspired by the 'iconic fast food establishments' America's Southwest in Finnieston's Hidden Lane.
The new collaborative menu at the Hug and Pint will include burritos, quesadillas, sharing plates and desserts like tres leches cake and homemade flan.
