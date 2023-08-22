The Dumbarton-born distiller is one of the most venerated figures in Scotch whisky because of his achievements in a 51-year (and still going strong) career in the trade.

Having spent around the first three decades of his working life holding key roles for big names such as Ballantine’s, Inver House, and Burn Stewart, Mr Walker has since 2004 forged a reputation as a proprietor, initially with the BenRiach Distillery Company (ultimately sold to US spirits giant Brown-Forman for a cool £285 million in 2016) and now with The GlenAllachie Distillers Company.

The latest accounts from GlenAllachie, which we cover in The Herald today, show Mr Walker’s success with BenRiach was certainly no fluke. Sales at GlenAllachie topped £20 million for the first time in the year ended December 2022, up nearly £6m on last time, with profits surging to £7.7m from £4.3m in 2021.

Speaking to The Herald today, Mr Walker underlined the appeal of the GlenAllachie single malt range in the Far East, highlighting its popularity in the whisky-loving markets of South Korea, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong, where consumers are perhaps not so affected by high interest rates compared with the UK because they are less pre-occupied by property ownership.

But GlenAllachie is not only an Asian phenomenon. Perhaps surprisingly, Mr Walker noted the distiller has been performing “extremely well” in the UK, despite the pressure being placed on consumers from interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis.

And there is more to come. While Mr Walker may now be regarded an elder statesman of the trade, he has plenty of expansion plans under way: a new peated whisky will be released by the distiller in the coming weeks and the GlenAllachie branding will be refreshed in the early part of 2024.

This time next year there is every chance GlenAllachie will be reporting further progress when its accounts for 2023 are lodged.