Headquartered in Glasgow, Simple Online has doubled employee numbers to nearly 100 following the acquisition of Kaspel, which provides primary care services to patients across Germany, and Dr Felix, an online doctor clinic serving patients in the UK. Both were acquired from Stark Healthcare.

This helped drive a 56% increase in revenues which reached £24.3 million during the year to February 28.

“The acquisitions have proven to be a great success, they have enabled us to extend our reach in the UK and Europe, and we’re adding strong triple-digit revenue growth in these units," said chief operating officer Rebecca Moore, who joined the company last year having previously been a senior executive at Skyscanner and TravelNest.

Simple Online said it has also invested £1m in AI technology to boost capacity and reduce unit costs for dispensing prescriptions.

READ MORE: Scottish online pharmacy specialist signals expansion plans

The company is one of the main providers of weight care medication in the UK alongside Boots and LloydsPharmacy, and has dispensed anti-obesity medication to more than 130,000 patients world-wide. It is now looking to build on that with the launch weight care drug Wegovy from Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk in the German and UK markets.

The business is further augmenting its weight care offering with a new app called Renu to support patients in their weight loss journey. The app has launched in the UK, with plans to roll out globally.

“Last year saw us significantly scale and invest across the business, in terms of geography, supply chain, technology, and our team," said Addy Mohammed, who co-founded Simple Online in 2015 with partner Karim Nassar.

"Overall, we are one step closer to realising our ambition to be a truly global provider of patient-centric care.”