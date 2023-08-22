A pensioner was seriously assaulted in Falkirk by a masked man riding an electric bike.
The 75-year-old man was walking on Carronlea Road, Carron, around 5.30pm on Sunday, 20 August when he was approached and assaulted.
He was later taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.
The suspect is described as being in his 20s, around 5ft 10in in height, of medium to heavy build. He was wearing all black and a mask or covering over his face.
He was also riding a black electric powered bicycle which had distinctive large tyres.
Detective Constable Gary Mackie said: “Understandably this attack left the victim very shaken and I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.
“I would appeal to anyone who was either walking or driving in the area and who may have information or dash cam footage to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 4104 of 20 August, 2023.
