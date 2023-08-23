Scottish growers of a Japanese ‘superberry’ are working with Queen Margaret University to develop a range of new products to diversify the market.

Originally from Japan and Russia, enthusiasts say the honeyberry contains more antioxidants than a blueberry and more vitamin C than an orange.

Although native to Asia, the Scottish climate suits the berries which are currently grown in eight orchards across Scotland, in Duns, Angus, Tayside, Perth and Fife.

Currently, honeyberries are offered fresh in season, frozen and freeze dried for the rest of the year and as a jam.

Other products launching this year include dark chocolate covered honeyberries and a sparkling juice drink which also contains British apples.

Interest from potential growers continues to increase and the Honeyberry Growers co-operative is currently rolling out its offering nationwide and will be exhibiting in London in the coming months.

Caroline Black of Scottish Honeyberry Growers said:” The Honeyberry is High in vitamin C, Potassium, Anthocynins, antioxidants and Polyphenols.

“They have a unique anthocyanin profile, with one specific anthocyanin called cyanidin-3-glucoside, known as C3G, this one specific anthocyanin makes up around 85% of the total anthocyanin content.

"Cyanidin-3-glucoside is the major anthocyanin found in coloured legumes. Anthocyanins from colored legumes are reported to exhibit anti-inflammatory, anticarcinogenic, antitumor, and antimutagenic activities.

“It also enhances spatial memory, enhances cognition, and inhibits LDL oxidation.”

The nutritional content of the honeyberry has also created significant scientific interest. A study by the University of Northumberland showed that honeyberries can improve running speed by 2% and increase the time it takes to tire.

Ms Black said honeyberries had been a find by one of the growers who was on honeymoon in Japan, where they are known as the ‘berry of longevity’ and had found them used as an ingredient in a number of products.

She said: “He was interested in the health benefits and how they are grown. Then a group of farmers after hearing about the wonders of the honeyberry and doing some more research went to Canada where they have been growing them commercially to learn more.

“The fact that the honeyberry needs a frost and are a hardy plant meant that they were perfect for our climate here in Scotland.

“The honeyberry plant flowers in February and March which is early and for cross pollination we rely on the native masonry bee and the bumble bees.

“The farmers have done a huge amount of work into the development of the orchards and we are so proud of what they have achieved and to have produced this beautiful berry packed full of so much goodness here in our soil.”