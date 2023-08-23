His show, Concerned Others, is winning plaudits at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for sharing the stories of people that we don’t hear from enough: people who use drugs, people who have used drugs, those who care for them and those on the frontline trying to help.

“It's a point a clinician made really well at the start of the process. He said, if everyone shares the same fundamental neurobiology, then this is something that we all share the same susceptibility to.

“It's just that that's a really scary thought, so it's actually it's almost a form of defence mechanism for us to distance people and convince ourselves in their own head that if this horrible thing is happening to someone else, it’s because they've done something to deserve it.

“It's much scarier to face the alternative that actually it's just a fundamental part of who we are, that we're susceptible to this.”

The only voices you hear during the piece - running at Summerhall for another five shows - are the people who spoke to Bird about their experience of substance addiction.

One common thread from those interviews was the stain of stigma.

“We learned quite a lot from a few different clinicians about the continuing prevalence of a moral model around substance addiction.

“It still influences a huge amount of public discourse around addictions policy. And the more we sort of interrogate that moral model and listen to people talking about that moral model the more confronting it became, that kind of idea that addiction to a substance is somehow a failing on the part of the individual or stems from that that person having made that choice to become addicted to a substance.

“The more people you speak to, the more you realise how difficult that model is and how much it plays into the kind of service that we're still left with today and the kind of service that clinicians really often feel like they're banging their heads against and that patients and service users still feel like it can be really difficult to navigate.”

While the soundtrack and the interviews play out, Bird positions 32mm figures on a tiny, intimate stage. The Stage described it as "a powerful piece of documentary theatre, full of craft, heart and quiet fury."

“It was a really amazing process to go and sit and just listen to people telling stories of their life and to hear the things that people have moved through in their life and how it shaped their beliefs and their family, their lives today.

“So in a large way, I guess what we're trying to do was just pass on stories in the way they have been passed to us, to take that kind of diligence and attention around them and then make it into something that other people could really engage with.”

Two or three years ago, Bird says he too would be someone “who had a whole bunch of unconscious biases” about drug users.

“Those kinds of narratives around what substance addiction is are so ingrained in different ways that we talk and discuss and maybe even educate young people around substance use that I think I had a lot of judgement in my hand about the type of person that conformed to addiction when really there isn't a type of person.”

“And that for a lot of people, it's just a way of coping with some really traumatic things that have happened at different stages of their life," he adds.

“And in a lot of cases, use of a substance might be actually the thing that's kept someone alive.”

