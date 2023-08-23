Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter has called for UK corporation tax to be cut across key sectors in a bid to draw high-value investment.
It comes as an Oxford Economics report published today titled Lessons from Ireland for Scotland’s Economy, A Paper for the Hunter Foundation, reveals a key factor of Ireland’s economic transformation has been low corporation tax.
In a foreword to the report, Sir Tom said that Ireland drives foreign direct investment with multiple incentives, “not least a 12.5% corporation tax rate moving to 15% in 2025”.
READ MORE: Hunter Foundation launches pre-scaling scheme
He said: “In 2021 this drove 249 such investments compared to Scotland’s 122.
“The other key component – aligning education to economic development; per 1000 of population 39.9 were STEM graduates compared to Scotland’s 20.9.
"From 2012 to 2022 Ireland’s GDP grew on average 8.9% per annum compared to Scotland’s rather anaemic 0.9%."
READ MORE: Sir Tom Hunter joins Ronnie Wood as investor in cancer drug firm
Sir Tom continued: “They are home to nine out of the top ten pharmaceutical companies in the world and fourteen of the fifteen top medtech companies … and recently the Irish Government forecast a staggering €65bn surplus over the next three years.
“So how does Scotland compete on global investment opportunities when faced with that challenge?
“If Scotland were a business it would be a small business and that’s to our advantage; we can focus, be agile and compete.
“Sure we can point to a beautiful place to live and work, wonderful universities and one of the highest tax regimes in Europe with the added burden of Brexit to contend with, or, we can do something about it.”
READ MORE: Entrepreneurs must take ‘tough decisions’ as firms scale up
While corporation tax is UK reserved, Sir Tom said both the Scottish and UK governments have a role to play. The report said that, in October 2021, “almost all OECD governments, including those of Ireland, the UK, and the US, agreed to an outline for new tax rules, providing for a minimum corporation tax rate of 15%”.
It continues: “However, at present the corporation tax rate across the UK is 25%, which means there is clearly scope within international agreements for that to be cut significantly.”
Sir Tom said: “So here’s my suggestion to Holyrood and Westminster – make all of Scotland a 15% corporate tax zone for three key global growth sectors: renewables and low carbon manufacture and services; life sciences and medical technologies and software, big data and AI.
“The Irish experience tells us we will net more tax, more jobs and more value from this highly focussed approach with one agency delivering that approach than we will with our current strategy.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel