L.C. Milton BDS on Barrhead Road in Crookston, a principal-led National Health Service dental practice, has been sold for an undisclosed sum by Lindsay Milton to Paul MacDonald, a first-time buyer and experienced associate.

The sale was conducted by property agency Christie & Co.

Mr Milton purchased the practice in 1994 as a single-surgery site.

Christie & Co said: “With the business enjoying significant growth, a second surgery was installed in 2004 and, a year later, Mr Milton was appointed as a vocational trainer and remained in this capacity until completion. In 2010, the premises was extended, again, to create a reception area, a local decontamination unit, as well as a third surgery, and an associate also joined the practice to cope with rising patient demand.”

The sale of the practice to Mr MacDonald follows a confidential sales process involving Joel Mannix at Christie & Co.

Mr Milton said: “Having purchased what was a single-handed practice in 1994, I extended the premises to create additional space for another two dentists and the practice grew accordingly. With close to 30 years of running the practice, the time seemed right to bring someone in with the motivation and fresh ideas to take things to the next level.

“Subsequently, I was delighted that Paul MacDonald shared my vision.”

Mr MacDonald said: “I am delighted to buy the practice from Mr Milton. I am very excited to develop the practice as MacDonald Dental, and look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our patients with the high-quality care and professionalism they have come to expect from Mr Milton. We have the capacity to recruit new NHS patients and will introduce sedation and implant services, and I will relish the opportunity to guide our team as we move the practice forward.”

Mr Mannix said: “I am delighted to have successfully brokered the sale of this prominent dental practice in Glasgow. Lindsay Milton, the esteemed seller, has seamlessly passed the torch to Paul MacDonald, a dedicated dentist who shares Lindsay's unwavering commitment to patient care and ethical dentistry.

“This transaction marks a significant milestone for both Lindsay and Paul, who have not only found a perfect match in terms of their professional aspirations but also share a deep alignment in their values and ethos. Lindsay's dedication to providing exceptional dental services and fostering a compassionate environment perfectly resonated with Paul, making this transition a seamless and harmonious one. With Lindsay's legacy in capable hands, we congratulate him on a successful chapter and welcome Paul as he embarks on this exciting new journey.”

Mr Mannix added “Glasgow's dental practice sales market has become a very popular offering, attracting numerous independent and first-time buyers eager to establish themselves in this thriving city, and practices like this one tend to stand out amidst the options due to the type of dentistry on offer.”