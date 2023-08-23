Overall, spend on film and TV productions in Scotland grew by 55%, including content made by home-grown producers.

In total, an estimated £617.4 million was spent on the production of film, TV and other audiovisual content in Scotland in 2021, compared to £398.6 million in 2019, up 55% compared to 2019.

In 2021, films such as Batgirl (which was shelved during post-production), The Lost King, Man & Witch and Downton Abbey: A New Era were filmed in Scotland, along with TV series such as the long-running Outlander (season 6), Good Omens 2 and Anansi Boys.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was filmed in Glasgow city centre.

Inward investment film and 'high end' TV production spend in Scotland increased by 110%, from £165.3 million in 2019 to £347.4 million in 2021.

The employment impact in Scotland’s production sub-sector rose from 5,120 full time equivalent jobs (FTEs) in 2019 to 7,150 FTEs in 2021, a 39% increase.

According to the research, undertaken by Saffery Champness and Nordicity, growth is in large part due to sector development work undertaken since Screen Scotland’s formation in 2018, including the opening of new or expanded studio facilities, particularly FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh, where Prime Video’s The Rig was filmed.

Beyond that direct supply chain, the study looks at where the screen sector stimulates economic activity elsewhere in the Scottish economy: screen tourism, the education and training sectors and infrastructure.

In total, the screen sector in Scotland contributed Gross Value Added (GVA) of £627 million to Scotland’s economy in 2021.

Screen Scotland has predicted that the value of the Scottish screen sector could reach £1 billion by 2030 provided that the current levels of investment, infrastructure and talent development are maintained.

Cinema and film festivals generated £41.9million and notably, the recovery in cinema box office was slightly faster in Scotland compared to the overall UK.

Isabel Davis, Screen Scotland’s Executive Director said: “The growth in all forms of production in Scotland between 2019 and 2021 is a phenomenal result.

"It shows us that public investment via Screen Scotland in infrastructure, development, production and skills development, combined with attractive levels of production incentive are the catalyst for a successful industry.

“Now is the time to build on these newly created jobs and growth with a sustained funding commitment towards skills development, attraction of large-scale productions and a focus on the development of locally originated film and television.

"Screen Scotland is committed to delivering further growth, working hand in hand with the commercial production and studio sectors.

"This will rely upon sustained funding and support in order for Scotland to seize the opportunities ahead of it and see that growth trajectory continue.”

Scotland is home to several production companies that focus on the creation of animation content as well as studios engaged in VFX and post-production work. Axis Studios, Wild Child and TG Entertainment are among Scotland’s leading animation companies.

Neil Gray, Wellbeing Economy Secretary,said: “This report highlights another banner year for Scotland’s screen sector, which is all the more significant for the jobs, investment and economic growth it has delivered.

"The scale of the return to the Scottish economy from the investment in screen production is remarkable.

“Beyond film and TV, this report also highlights how our tourism, hospitality and construction sectors have benefitted from this investment through screen tourism, catering contracts, and infrastructure expansion, and the supply chains that support these activities.

“The efforts of Screen Scotland have been key to this result and we are committed to working with them and the sector to ensure this growth and the wider benefits being delivered can continue.”

Suzanne Reid, producer of The Rig, said: “As I progressed in my career the higher-level productions I wanted to work on just didn’t exist in Scotland, in part due to a lack of studio facilities – so I had to head to England and Wales for this type of work.

"It has been wonderful to be working back at home and to be able to work alongside our brilliantly talented Scottish crew on such a highly ambitious series.

"While it may have been a very successful couple of years for the Scottish Film and TV industry, we need to keep pushing for more high-end productions to be based in Scotland so we can continue to grow our talent base and keep them working at home.”