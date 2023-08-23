Built and finished in the late 1800s, the 7,330 square foot, three-floor, category B-Listed property boasts a billiard room and a glasshouse plus seven bathrooms and five living rooms and has been a family home, a retirement home, and even a hotel.

That rich history is reflected in its period features: the building boasts stained glass, moulded woodwork, detailed plasterwork, and a steel-framed glass house in the enormous south-facing rear garden.

The 33 Newark Drive property, on the market for £950,000, sits just one mile from the bustling shops and eateries of Shawlands and Strathbungo and Pollok Park.

Alastair Reid, a partner at Corum Property said: “What makes the house special is the sheer scale of the building and the opportunity to renovate it depending upon taste.

"It’s comfortably the largest single dwelling I’ve seen in 17 years with Corum.

READ MORE: Bob Dylan's 16-bedroom Highland retreat hits the right note with buyers

“The word unique is often bandied about in our industry, however, this really is a one-off opportunity for buyer’s keen to source a particularly large home close to Glasgow city centre.”

Danny Campbell, a new judge on Scotland’s Home Of The Year and founder of HOKO Architecture described the property as a "fixer-upper's dream" and suggested the project would not be as daunting as it appears.

He said: "This sizeable home could transform into one of the area's finest with strategic adjustments.

"For larger properties, maximising natural light and arranging social spaces to capture sunlight at various times is vital.

“If this home were mine, I would combine the rear bedrooms, lounge, and kitchen, fusing them with the Billiard room to create a spacious; kitchen, living, and dining space - the heart of the home - that connects to the south-facing garden.

“The Billiard room would house the kitchen for added impact, a bay window nook for breakfast, and landscaped surroundings to facilitate indoor-outdoor flow.

READ MORE: Glasgow mansion in the spotlight on Scotland's Home of the Year

"The juncture between the grand entrance hallway and new open space is an important threshold between old and new; glazed doors here invite light, offering a garden glimpse from the front—this creates a harmonious zoning hierarchy.

“The conservatory can’t be ignored. Just for fun, why not strip it back, paint the steel hot pink and fill it with tropical plants for a jungle-bar or maybe even a mini spa.“