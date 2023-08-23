John, who moves into the role from a strategic position within Diabetes UK, took up the position on 17 July 2023, replacing Angela Mitchell who is now Head of Scotland at Nesta.

As Strategy Programme Manager at Diabetes UK working across the organisation to achieve its prevention outcome, an alumna of Bayes Business School and former social enterprise leader, John brings third sector senior management, policy, advocacy and volunteer development experience to the role.

He is passionate about impact measurement and committed to tackling inequalities.

John said: “I’m excited to be joining the Diabetes Scotland team and with almost 335,000 people in Scotland living with this serious condition, our work has never been more in demand. I’m looking forward to working in partnership with health systems, local Integration Joint Boards and the Scottish Government and alongside people living with and at risk of diabetes to raise awareness, improve care and provide help, support and information across Scotland.”

Diabetes Scotland priorities include an improvement in diabetes service delivery; fair and equal access to diabetes technology that can be life-changing; support for people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes to enable conversations about remission and make sure people have access to information and support; better prevention of type 2 diabetes amongst people at higher risk; and greater investment in diabetes research.

John continued: “We want to give people living with diabetes hope for the future and I look forward to working positively and constructively with Diabetes Scotland’s many partners towards a world where diabetes can do no harm.”

Chief Executive of Diabetes UK, Chris Askew, said: “We are delighted to welcome John to his new role and look forward to the impact his experience, energy and leadership will bring to our support, campaigning and research work in Scotland.”