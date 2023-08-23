The RMT union said earlier this month its members would walk out on August 26 and September 2 due to an ongoing dispute with 14 train companies over pay and conditions.

The union said it had been "left with little choice but to take further action" having not received an improved offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

Avanti West Coast, which runs services from Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley to London Euston is one of the companies with which the RMT is in dispute and the company has announced North Wales, Shrewsbury, Chester, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Glasgow, and Edinburgh will have no service on August 26.

ScotRail trains will not be affected by the RMT action as a settlement has already been reached with the union but TransPenine, which operates between Glasgow Central and Manchester Airport, will also offer no services on Saturday.

Andy Mellors, Managing Director at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re sorry our customers will face disruption to their journeys over the August Bank Holiday weekend when RMT members go on strike.

“As part of our contingency plans for Saturday 26 August we’ll be operating a reduced timetable, so all our customers should plan ahead, check before they travel and be aware of their last train home. We’d like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding during this time.

“Any customers with tickets for 26 August can make their journey on alternative days or claim a full refund.”

Avanti West Coast is operated by First Group and TrenItalia, the Italian state-owned railway company.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay job security and working conditions.

“We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

“The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.

“Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement."