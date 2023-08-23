DAME Alison Rose, the former chief executive of NatWest Group forced to step down following a row over Nigel Farage’s accounts, will receive a pay-off worth £2.43 million.
The NatWest veteran resigned on July 25 after it was disclosed that she was the source of stories in the BBC concerning the former UKIP leader’s accounts with Coutts, its private banking division. It was first reported that Mr Farage had had its account closed for commercial reasons before it was later revealed managers had voiced concerns over his political views.
The episode led to a wider debate about whether people should be “de-banked” on account of their opinions.
Dame Alison was initially backed by the NatWest board before resigning just hours later amid pressure from Downing Street.
READ MORE: Billy Walker sees distillery hit £20m turnover mark
NatWest, which owns Royal Bank of Scotland, said in a statement to the stock market today that Dame Alison was currently serving a 12-month notice period during which she will continue to receive her fixed pay. This comprises a salary of £1,155,660 and a fixed share allowance of £1,155,660, payable in NatWest shares and released annually on a pro-rata basis over five years from the date of award, and a pension allowance of 10% of salary (£115,566) Dame Alsion will also receive contractually agreed benefits in line with the bank’s approved policy.
NatWest noted that her notice period and the payments she will receive relating to it will be reviewed on a continuing basis, having regard to the internal and external investigations taking place into the Farage affair.
READ MORE: Does Alison Rose deserve sympathy after Farage row sees her lose job?
Separately, the bank announced her interim successor Paul Thwaites, who has been appointed to the role for an initial 12 months, will receive fixed pay comprising a salary of £1,050,000 and a fixed share allowance of £1,050,000, as well as pension funding.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel