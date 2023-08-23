A new poll has shown almost a five to one majority support a carbon land tax on Scotland's large estates. 64% supported the introduction of a carbon emissions tax on the biggest landholdings, with only 14% against.
The poll was commissioned by the wild places charity, the John Muir Trust, which has brought forward a proposal for a Carbon Emissions Land Tax on all public, private and NGO landholdings over one thousand hectares, but excluding community landowners.
Under the John Muir Trust’s proposal, the Scottish Government would give councils the power to introduce the tax locally at their own discretion with all revenues retained by councils for spending on projects that would contribute to climate and biodiversity.
Examples of these would include widening concessionary public transport, expanding cycling infrastructure, introducing new rail stations and community nature restoration projects.
Mike Daniels, Head of Policy for the John Muir Trust, said: “Much of Scotland’s land, especially in the mountains and uplands, is failing to pull its weight in helping the nation deliver climate and biodiversity targets. The Scottish Government is now trying to address this huge gap. We applaud these efforts.”
“This YouGov poll should give confidence to politicians to act boldly. There is clearly a great public appetite for using fiscal measures to compel big landowners to face up to their responsibilities and manage their land in the wider public interest. This level of support gives the Scottish Government the mandate required to legislate for a new Carbon Emissions Land Tax.”
The poll revealed a strong appetite amongst voters for pushing landowners to take responsibility regarding nature and climate damage, with almost 80% of voters saying that “landowners who produce polluting greenhouse gases should have to pay for any costs resulting from it”.
The proposal, which is already backed by over thirty community groups, trade unions, churches, charities, and businesses - including Oxfam, the STUC, the Scottish Community Alliance and Stop Climate Chaos Scotland - comes ahead of the new Scottish parliamentary term in which work is due to begin on the Land Reform bill.
The John Muir Trust has also launched a public petition in support of the tax.
The charity proposes that there be a banding system "based on the same idea as the energy efficiency rating for buildings".
It also suggests that the tax would apply only to landholdings over a thousand hectares with an exemption for community-owned land - and would even apply to the John Muir Trust itself.
"We anticipate," said the John Muir Trust, " that in addition to private estates, large landholdings held by UK and Scottish Government agencies such as the Ministry of Defence and Forestry and Land Scotland and National Nature Reserves would also be liable, as would properties owned by NGOs (including the John Muir Trust)."
