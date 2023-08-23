Whisky enthusiasts will have the chance to try exceptionally rare drams... but only if they have deep pockets.
Expert firm Gordon & MacPhail has unveiled this year’s Recollection Series, which features a 1981 Port Ellen whisky, the oldest ever to be sold by the company and selling for a cool £10,000.
A total of 18 single cask whiskies from closed or long-silent Scottish distilleries are available, including exclusive whiskies from Banff Distillery in Aberdeenshire and Glen Mhor Distillery near Inverness, which both stopped producing in 1983.
Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige at Gordon & MacPhail, said this year's whiskies are some of the rarest single malts in the firm's liquid library – including its oldest ever Port Ellen.
"This creates a unique opportunity for whisky enthusiasts to experience liquid from distilleries that haven't operated for decades and are rarely seen in the market today; a true window into Scotland's complex and colourful whisky history," Mr Rankin added.
The annual collection, which this year spans 15 distilleries, offers a unique opportunity for whisky enthusiasts and collectors to enjoy forgotten liquids that have lying maturing in the Gordon & MacPhail warehouse.
Alongside the Gordon & MacPhail 1981 from Port Ellen Distillery is the 1973 from Glen Mhor Distillery at £6,000, and the Gordon & MacPhail 1976 from Banff Distillery selling for £4,300.
Other releases in the series are also available in select international markets.
French illustrator Tom Haugomat has been engaged to explore and revive the character of Port Ellen, Banff and Glen Mhor distilleries through a series of digital artworks and animations.
To capture each whisky’s taste and history, Tom’s artwork has been inspired by nature, the outdoors and the backstory of each distillery.
Mr Haugomat said: “The brief from Gordon & MacPhail was to echo the theme of last year’s inaugural series portraying the whiskies as ‘forgotten masterpieces’ or ‘lost works of art’.
"The animations of my artwork aim to bring the distilleries back to life, highlighting that, through these releases, the memories stay alive.
"Working with Gordon & MacPhail on this commission has been a truly inspiring experience.
"I thoroughly enjoyed the process of reinterpreting vintage distillery photographs and researching colour palettes that reflect the intricate and diverse flavours of whisky."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here