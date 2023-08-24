The independent Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service, which is covered by the Scottish Government's pay policies has been criticised by unions and fair work activists as it continues to employ staff and recruit people on zero hour contracts.

According to the latest SCTS published information seen by the Herald for 2021/22 there were 26 members of staff on zero hours contracts. The service says that there are now currently 16.

In November, 2018, a fair work agreement made by Scottish ministers and unions which sought to "recognise that security of employment, work and income are important foundations of a successful life" stated that zero hours contracts (that is, contracts which compel staff to make themselves available for work offered) will not be used..."

Among the bodies listed was the SCTS, which in 2015/16 had 34 people on zero hours contracts.

According to analaysis of SCTS staffing levels the agency had reviewed its policy and said it offered a transfer to a part time contract to all zero hours staff and those remaining on such contracts "have exercised their right to do so".

It said zero hours contracts are entitled to benefits such as sick pay and holiday pay and "we are clear zero hours contracts must only be used for ad hoc provision where it would not be feasible to have a permanent employee to provide cover..."

SCTS stated that it was "working closely with our recognised union, the PCS, on this matter".

READ MORE: Glasgow council under fire over 'breach' of ethical events policy

But the PCS has said that the continued use of zero hours contracts was a continuing breach of the agreement.

PCS national officer Cat Boyd said “PCS do not support zero hours contracts and we have a long-standing agreement with Scottish ministers to prevent their use. SCTS are currently in breach of our agreement and have said they would reassess their position since March 2021. It's unacceptable this has taken over two years to address and we want them to fix this harmful practice now."

Zero hour contracts have been criticised by workers' rights groups as they offer no guarantee of regular working hours, create insecurity for workers and are used by employers to undercut wages. The row over zero hours contracts hit the national consciousness when it emerged ten years ago that billionaire Mike Ashley's Sports Direct's entire 20,000 part-time workforce were on zero-hour contracts.

The Scottish Government fair work agreement states that it was drafted on the basis of how "ministers expect employee and industrial relations to be carried out..."

It says that all relevant bodies were "expected to comply with the principles set out in this agreement as a matter of consistency, fairness, equality and good practice..."

The Scottish Government's 2018 working conditions agreement states it was made in line with the principles of the Fair Work Convention's Framework which "aspires to make Scotland a world leading nation in fair work."

There has been growing concern about the rise in what are considered insecure jobs in Scotland as it emerged that the numbers on zero-hours contracts has soared to 109,000 this summer - nearly double the numbers recorded in January to March, 2021.

Scotland has the highest percentage of people amongst the four UK nations on the contracts at 4.1%. In England it is 3.6%, in Wales it is 3.2% and in Northern Ireland it is 1.5%.

Calls have been made to ban the casual employment contracts which do not oblige employers to provide a minimum number of working hours. They also do not oblige employees to accept any of the hours offered by their employer.

Critics have also raised concerns over how the rise of zero-hours contracts is having an impact on workplace bullying. It is felt the relative job security afforded by permanent contracts can make it easier for victims to come forward and lodge complaints.

Without the guarantee of work the next day, freelance and zero-hours workers risk everything when they speak out about mistreatment.

SCTS said zero hour contracts are only offered in exceptional circumstances.

In March, the SCTS advertised for legal advisers on zero hours contracts to serve in the Justice of the Peace courts in Lothian and Borders.

Information given to applicants stated that the contracts meant that there was "no obligation to offer work at any time or entitle individuals to a minimum number of hours per day, week or year".

It said: "Staff on zero hours contracts will be called upon on an ad hoc basis to provide cover during peak times or to cover for staff shortages. Individuals are free to accept or decline such offers as they arise."

The Scottish Government's position statement on zero hours contracts from October 2022 says that it "firmly opposes the inappropriate use of zero hours contracts and other non-standard types of employment that offer workers minimal job or financial security".

It says it does not directly employ people on zero hours contracts.

And it stated that it and "its main agencies have no employees, workers through contracted frameworks, or inward secondees who have contracts with minimum hours per week listed as zero".

It went on: "The inappropriate use of zero hour contracts is unacceptable and they undermine our ambitions to grow our economy and tackle inequalities in our society. We will take whatever action we can to eradicate unfair working practices."

In 2013, the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government launched a review of zero-hours contracts because of “a steady rise” in the practice.

Vince Cable, the Liberal Democrat business secretary, noted “anecdotal evidence of abuse by certain employers – including in the public sector – of some vulnerable workers at the margins of the labour market”.

At the time, there were 46,000 workers with zero-hours contracts, but this total has mushroomed as of the end of 2022, according to Office for National Statistics data.

Sasha Josette, director the Zero Hours Justice campaign group which believes the contracts are 'exploitative' said: "Scottish Government ministers have repeatedly said they do not support the use of zero hours contracts yet here we see the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service, which is a taxpayer funded agency of the Scottish government, openly advertising for legal advisers who will be employed on zero hours contracts. Zero hours contracts are bad for workers and bad for our public services. The Scottish Government must ensure its rhetoric is matched by reality and that they use all of the powers they have to ban zero hours contracts in our public services."

Two years ago the group that owns Sports Direct excused its use of zero-hours contracts, calling them “tough decisions that don’t work for everybody”, as it faced an investor rebellion over high pay for its top bosses.

Finance director, Chris Wootton suggested that zero-hours contracts, which Fraser Group - formerly known as Sports Direct International plc - introduced for store workers at House of Fraser and Evans in the previous year, had helped keep those businesses afloat.

An SCTS spokesman said: "Employees may be offered work on an ad hoc basis when we have exceptional resourcing needs, often in remote areas to enable us to provide our services. In line with the Fair Working Agreement, employees on zero hours contracts are free to accept or decline any work offers.

"The employees are recruited in line with the Civil Service Recruitment principles and are employed on permanent contracts of employment with statutory entitlements and eligibility for employee benefits. We monitor and regularly review the application of zero hour contracts."

A Scottish Government spokesman: “The terms and conditions of Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service employees are a matter for the SCTS.

“The Scottish Government firmly opposes the inappropriate use of zero hours contracts and other types of employment that offer workers minimal job or financial security, but we do not have the power to take action to limit their use as employment law is reserved to the UK Government.”

The Scottish Government was asked if there were any circumstances where zero hours contracts were appropriate, but did not respond.

In 2016, Sports Direct said that it would offer casual retail staff guaranteed hours instead of zero-hours contracts and ensure all warehouse staff are paid above the National Minimum Wage following a stinging review into working practices at the retailer. But the change is said to have only applied to staff employed directly by Sports Direct. 94% of the 3,200 staff at its much-criticised Shirebrook warehouse that were contracted through agencies were said not to benefit.

Mike Ashley, the firm’s billionaire founder, had told MPs he was unaware that employees could potentially earn less than the minimum wage while he admitted around 80% of store workers were on zero-hours contracts.

However, a law firm report said he took "ultimate responsibility for any aspects of the working practices that were unsatisfactory”.

Sports Direct hired law firm RPC to review employee procedures and corporate governance after coming in for a raft of criticism from politicians and unions for paying workers less than the minimum wage and implementing “Victorian workhouse” conditions at its Shirebrook warehouse.

Sports Direct said that it would also suspend its “six strikes and you’re out” disciplinary procedure and pledged to pay warehouse staff above the National Minimum Wage.

Zero Hours Justice, a non party political campaign that aims at regulating fair working practises in the UK, launched an accreditation scheme in Scotland earlier this year to promote employers who do not use zero hours contracts or use them in a more "ethical and responsible way".

They say that the contracts are "exploitative and unnecessary", leaving workers uncertain of how many hours they may be employed for, how much they will be paid and how they plan their lives.