The owners of an 'outstanding' Italian restaurant in Edinburgh have announced their plans for closure this week, stating that they are 'deeply sorry' to have made the decision.
For the last four years, Terra Marique in the city's Old Town has been run by Ilaria Torre, originally from Puglia, and Fabrizio Babbucci, from Tuscany.
Having spent years working within the hospitality industry, the pair are said to have decided to 'step up' and take over the venue on the former site of Il Castello in late 2019.
With a focus on reinventing Italian classics using Scottish produce, their work since has seen them praised as one of the best restaurants in the city with over 100 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor.
On Monday, however, Ilaria and Fabrizio took to social media to announce that Terra Marique will close its doors for the final time on Sunday, August 23.
The statement said: "Terra Marique [has been] in our dreams since we started working in hospitality many years ago.
"We put everything we had to make it happen, we tried our very best to build it and improve it every day.
"Sometimes it has been like beating a dead horse, and sometimes it was just proper good fun.
"Unfortunately, we are here to announce the closure of our place.
"We are deeply sorry about this decision but we got to the point [where it was] the right thing to do for us.
"We would like to thank you for your continued support and loyalty, you truly are the best customers in the world.
"The two of us and our incredible staff will remain in Edinburgh.
"We are sure you will hear from us again."
The post has since received over 100 likes on Facebook, with one regular diner saying that they are 'deeply saddened' to learn of the restaurant's imminent closure as others wished the team well in their future endeavours.
