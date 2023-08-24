Ithaca Energy said investment has slowed as it “continues to engage” with Westminster over the levy, which is introduced on companies that have benefited from gains they were not responsible for, such as Russia’s war on Ukraine and its impact on the energy market.

Shares in the energy firm dropped sharply as it posted its six-month results to June 30.

It reported an 8% rise in earnings to $979.7 million, against $907.4m, “driven by higher production, despite lower average oil and gas prices”, and a strong first-half production of 75.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day against 66.7 for the same period last year.

However, as fields such Cambo and Rosebank also remain a focus of anti-oil protestors, the company placed a further question mark over future production off Scotland under windfall tax pressures

The company warned production could be down in 2024.

“New investment has been severely dampened across the UK North Sea in 2023,” Ithaca told the City, “with operators delaying or cancelling projects given the competition for capital across global portfolios.

“While we maintain our 2023 production guidance, due to our continued strong operational performance, it is clear that we, like the rest of the industry, will feel the impact of lower investment on our medium-term production outlook below previously guided levels.”

It said the windfall tax has “already resulted in the deferral or cancellation of investment across the group's operated and non-operated assets”.

This includes the Greater Stella in the central North Sea, Montrose Arbroath and Elgin Franklin areas.

The company said: “As capital investment plans are being drawn up for 2024 and beyond, both Ithaca Energy and our diverse partner groups, are reconsidering the attractiveness of capital deployment opportunities in the context of an enduring Energy Profits Levy in what we would consider to be a return to normal commodity prices.

“As an inevitable consequence of the current fiscal environment, our medium-term production outlook will be impacted, such that we now anticipate production in 2024 to fall below 2023 levels.”

It said the speed of investment in its pre-final investment decision projects had slowed.

The future of the Cambo project 80 miles west of the Shetland Islands, was cast in doubt when Shell moved to offload its investment into the field. New investment has gone into Equinor-operated Rosebank, 20 miles north of Cambo.

“During the period, we entered into a marketing agreement with Shell UK Limited, taking a meaningful step towards securing an aligned joint venture partnership that would enable the future progression of the Cambo project towards a final investment decision (FID).

“Development options for Cambo continue to be evaluated to support submission of a field development application ahead of the associated licence milestone of March 31, 2024, subject to the outcome of the marketing campaign. In July, the group announced the acquisition of the remaining 40% stake in the Fotla Discovery providing Ithaca Energy with full control over pre-FID work and timing.

“The pace of investment across our pre-FID projects has slowed as we continue to engage with the UK government to highlight the impact of the Energy Profits Levy and fiscal uncertainty on our ability to make critical decisions on large scale capital investments.

“We remain committed to developing our pre-FID projects and continue to engage in a constructive manner with the UK government."

During the first half of the year, the group continued its push towards supporting a final investment decision at Rosebank and in the near term, its focus "remains on finalising development plans and financing arrangements for the project, and on prioritising capital across our strategic pillars that will maximise shareholder returns in the current fiscal environment".

Ithaca announced second interim 2023 dividend of $133m payable in September 2023, taking our total year to date interim 2023 dividend to $266m, with targeted total dividend of $400m.

Shares in Ithaca Energy closed down 8.8p, or 5.37%, at 155p.