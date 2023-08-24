Savills also said the vacancy rate in George Street in Edinburgh is now at 5%, falling from 15% at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rents have reached £150 per square foot for prime units.

Savills said that 2020 there were 11 available units on the street, while there are now four, all of which are "receiving good interest or are under offer".

READ MORE: European buyer acquires 'landmark' property

Given the level of demand, along with the recent lettings, rents have also seen a significant recovery. Zone A rents for the prime section of the street are now as high as £150 per sq ft, up from £120 per sq ft 12 months ago.

George Street has welcomed 12 new occupiers in the past 18 months. Whilst some of these have been relocations from elsewhere in the city centre, 50% of these are new brands to Edinburgh.

These include Black Sheep Coffee, Joseph Cheaney, Jimmy Fairly, Me&Em, Monsoon, Aubin & Wills, Jigsaw, Whitestuff, The Alchemist, Astrid & Miyu, Sweaty Betty, Abercrombie & Fitch and the Cambridge Satchel Co.

READ MORE: Tourism industry leader's anger over licensing policy

The arrival of new occupiers has "revived the streetscape and reaffirmed George Street as one of Edinburgh’s prime retail destinations", said Savills, which has also seen increased demand for food and beverage (F&B) units, with cocktail bar The Alchemist now open in the space formerly occupied by Laura Ashley.

Isla Monteith, director in the retail team at Savills Scotland, said: “With a number of other units further west on the street now under offer to F&B operators, this signals a return of national F&B brands to the city centre.

"Until recently, the F&B market in Edinburgh has been dominated by local independents, who have focused on edge of prime and affluent suburban areas of the city."

READ MORE: Japanese clothing brand to open first Scottish store

She added: "Looking ahead, the planned pedestrianisation of the street is also encouraging this blend of F&B and retail further, so we will no doubt see this trend continue.

“Elsewhere in the city we are also now seeing the regeneration of Princes Street. Whilst this is a slow process, the large-scale redevelopment of many of the more sizeable blocks is now underway.

"The St James Quarter is also performing very well and this is helping to encourage brands to consider Edinburgh, whether in St James itself, or locations such as George Street.”