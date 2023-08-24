Rents on one of the Scottish capital's most famous thoroughfares have risen by as much as 25% in the last year.
Savills also said the vacancy rate in George Street in Edinburgh is now at 5%, falling from 15% at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rents have reached £150 per square foot for prime units.
Savills said that 2020 there were 11 available units on the street, while there are now four, all of which are "receiving good interest or are under offer".
READ MORE: European buyer acquires 'landmark' property
Given the level of demand, along with the recent lettings, rents have also seen a significant recovery. Zone A rents for the prime section of the street are now as high as £150 per sq ft, up from £120 per sq ft 12 months ago.
George Street has welcomed 12 new occupiers in the past 18 months. Whilst some of these have been relocations from elsewhere in the city centre, 50% of these are new brands to Edinburgh.
These include Black Sheep Coffee, Joseph Cheaney, Jimmy Fairly, Me&Em, Monsoon, Aubin & Wills, Jigsaw, Whitestuff, The Alchemist, Astrid & Miyu, Sweaty Betty, Abercrombie & Fitch and the Cambridge Satchel Co.
READ MORE: Tourism industry leader's anger over licensing policy
The arrival of new occupiers has "revived the streetscape and reaffirmed George Street as one of Edinburgh’s prime retail destinations", said Savills, which has also seen increased demand for food and beverage (F&B) units, with cocktail bar The Alchemist now open in the space formerly occupied by Laura Ashley.
Isla Monteith, director in the retail team at Savills Scotland, said: “With a number of other units further west on the street now under offer to F&B operators, this signals a return of national F&B brands to the city centre.
"Until recently, the F&B market in Edinburgh has been dominated by local independents, who have focused on edge of prime and affluent suburban areas of the city."
READ MORE: Japanese clothing brand to open first Scottish store
She added: "Looking ahead, the planned pedestrianisation of the street is also encouraging this blend of F&B and retail further, so we will no doubt see this trend continue.
“Elsewhere in the city we are also now seeing the regeneration of Princes Street. Whilst this is a slow process, the large-scale redevelopment of many of the more sizeable blocks is now underway.
"The St James Quarter is also performing very well and this is helping to encourage brands to consider Edinburgh, whether in St James itself, or locations such as George Street.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here