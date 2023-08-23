Seven passengers and three crew were on board a flight from Moscow to St Petersburg when it crashed in the Tver reason to the north of the capital city, with the paramilitary leader said to be on board.

A brief statement released by the Federal Air Transport Agency said: "An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer aircraft that occurred tonight in the Tver region.

"According to the list of passengers, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin."

It was not immediately clear if the warlord had boarded the flight, though his name was on the passenger list according to civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia.

Prigozhin led a rebellion against Russian president Vladimir Putin in June, following frustration with Wagner's campaign in the war in Ukraine and how the Kremlin was handling the invasion.

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko brokered a peace settlement and Prigozhin turned his forces around before they reached the defensive barricades around Moscow.

Prigozhin was sent to Belarus in the aftermath of his attempted coup.

The Wagner leader shared his first video address since his aborted June mutiny on Monday, appearing wearing camouflage and holding a rifle.

It is believed he was in Africa at the time.

A Wagner-linked Telegram channel, Grey Zone, had earlier stated that the jet was shot down by Russian air defence forces but this has not been verified.

Russian news agency TASS said four bodies had already been recovered, and that the plane had burst into flame when it hit the ground.

It stated that the private aircraft had been in the air for around half an hour when it came down.