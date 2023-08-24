The 55,000sq ft fit-out of “EightyFen” spans five floors.

Thomas & Adamson provided project and cost management services, as well as acting as the principal designer of the state-of-the-art office.

The project involved consolidation of Royal London’s existing facilities from its 55 Gracechurch Street offices.

Innovative smart technology has been embedded throughout the “sustainable space”, which began construction in September 2022, Thomas & Adamson said.

David Lane, director at Thomas & Adamson, said: “The fit-out of the new London headquarter of Royal London has been a hugely rewarding project, allowing us to work collaboratively with the firm as it embraced sustainability to transform the space, whilst showcasing our expertise in the production of sustainable builds.

"The unique nature of this [category] B fit-out, in terms of climate goals and budget, is a great example of how at T&A we can assist our clients in developing bespoke spaces which meet all their criteria.”

Leigh Fyffe, head of workplace estates and strategy at Royal London, said: “The new state-of-the-art property provides us with the flexibility to develop new ways of working and to meet our evolving business needs, enabling productivity all within the heart of the City.

"Our colleagues will benefit from working and collaborating in a modern and sustainable space with innovative smart technology embedded throughout.”