Kar Hao Teoh was a surgeon who had worked across the UK after studying medicine in Edinburgh, most recently practising as a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex.

The 40-year-old medic was on holiday with his family in Cape Town when he died of gunshots to the head.

Dr Teoh has been described as a “dear friend, a dedicated colleague, and a loving family man.”

It is believed that Dr Teoh took a wrong turn near the airport, when a group approached his vehicle and fatally shot him.

The outskirts of the city had been experiencing unrest after minibus taxi drivers had announced a strike.

The doctor began his successful medical career in Scotland - joining the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh following his graduation from the University of Edinburgh.

He also completed a postgraduate certificate at the University of Dundee. A spokesperson for the institution said: "This was incredibly tragic news. The University community wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to Mr Teoh’s family.”

His academic foundation years, where junior doctors work on research, were spent with NHS Lothian.

Dr Teoh then moved on to work around the UK, and in 2021 won an international prize for his research into the treatment of ankle fractures.

He leaves behind a wife and a two-year-old son. A JustGiving page set up to support his young family has raised more than £25,000.

The British Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society said in a tribute: “He was remembered by colleagues past and present as a kind, gentle person, a dedicated and talented surgeon and a rising star of the foot and ankle world who had already made a big impact in the British and European Foot and Ankle Societies.

“He has worked in Scotland, England and Wales and has left fond memories with people in all corners of the country.”

The Princess Alexandra Hospital described their late colleague in a statement as a “well-respected member of the team, valued colleague and friend to many across the hospital as well as in regional, national and international trauma and orthopaedic networks".

Michelle Brown, area coroner for Essex, said at an inquest into his death that his body had been repatriated to Essex.